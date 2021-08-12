Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2021 KCR changes strategy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR changes strategy, infuses young blood into TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 12, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 7:21 am IST
He recently nominated 36-year-old Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under the Governor's quota within 10 days of joining the TRS from the Congress
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: The nomination of Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the TRS candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll on Wednesday indicates TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's new strategy of giving more prominence to youth in the party in recent times.

This new trend is being seen in the TRS since the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll held in April this year. The party chief gave ticket to 37-year-old Nomula Bhagat to contest
Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

 

He recently nominated 36-year-old Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under the Governor's quota within 10 days of joining the TRS from the Congress. Now, 38-year-old Yadav got Huzurabad bypoll ticket.

On all these occasions, Rao ignored dozens of senior party leaders who worked as ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and who were in the race for party tickets and favoured young leaders in 30s age group.

The TRS sources feel there is a marked change in the 'political strategies' of Chandrashekar Rao after the party suffered setbacks in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and the GHMC elections in 2020-end.

 

In Dubbak bypoll, Rao gave ticket to 51-year-old Solipeta Sujatha, the wife of deceased sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy against the wishes of local party cadre who wanted the party to field his 32-year-old son S. Sathish Reddy. The party lost the seat to BJP by a slender margin.

In Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the party chief gave ticket to Nomula Bhagat, the son of deceased sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah. Though there was pressure on him to give ticket to the party's senior local leaders like M.C. Koti Reddy, K. Guravaiah Yadav, P. Srinivas Yadav, Chandrashekar Rao chose Bhagat who defeated Congress heavyweight K. Jana Reddy with a huge margin.

 

In the case of Kaushik Reddy, Rao took him into the TRS from the Congress as he secured 60,000 votes against the then TRS candidate Etala Rajender in 2018 Assembly polls. Since Kaushik could not be given Huzurabad ticket on caste and other equations, Rao nominated him as MLC.

Senior most leaders in the TRS and close aides of Chandrashekar Rao including former speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, former deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, former ministers Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, former Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Desapathi Srinivas, TRSLP secretary Ramesh Reddy were waiting for the lone MLC seat under the Governor quota for several months together, but Chandrashekar Rao shocked all by nominating Kaushik Reddy, who could not become MLA once.

 

...
Tags: nomula bhagat, kcr, gellu srinivas yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kasu Brahmananda National Park (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Telangana HC orders state, civic body not to cut single tree in KBR national park

Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah. (Image credit: Youtube)

Home Minister Amit Shah and wife Sonal Shah to visit Srisailam today

The bench posed a volley of questions to the government as it had shown no sense of responsibility to follow up on the issue and redress the grievances of the citizens. (DC)

Telangana HC pulls up state government over twin reservoirs

News

Roads around military station closed from Friday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during rescue operations at the site of a landslide at the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo by - / Indo Tibetan Border Police / AFP)

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->