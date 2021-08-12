Isro to launch of GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission today

NELLORE: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to launch the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) with Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on board from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5.43 am on August 12, subject to weather conditions.

The countdown for the launch of GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission was commenced at 3.43 am on Wednesday and the propellent filling operations are in progress during the countdown.

This launch was initially scheduled for March 5, 2020, but it was cancelled due to a technical glitch and the outbreak of Covid lockdown forced the ISRO to postpone the launch further.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

According to ISRO engineers, a 4-metre diameter ogive shaped payload pairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight.

Incidentally, this is the fourteenth flight of GSLV and 8th flight with an indigenous cryogenic engine. This is the 79th launch mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.