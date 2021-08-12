-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2021 COVID-19: Karnataka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: Karnataka CM directs officials in border districts to be extra cautious

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2021, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 4:25 pm IST
The Chief Minister congratulated district officials and others who set up the 'world class ICU' in Wenlock Madison Hospital
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. (PTI)

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday asked officials in border districts to to be extra cautious to check COVID-19 pandemic.

Bommai was here in this district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada district (bordering Kerala) which has seen significant rise in coronavirus cases in recent days.

 

"I have come here to review the COVID-19 situation. Our objective is to completely control COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district. There is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions," he told reporters after inaugurating the new intensive care unit at the Wenlock Madison Government Hospital here.

The Chief Minister said he has directed officials to allow people coming from neighbouring states only after COVID tests.

He also said that he would travel to other border districts. Recently, he paid a visit to Mysuru followed by the ongoing one to Mangaluru and Udupi on Thursday.

 

The Chief Minister congratulated district officials and others who set up the 'world class ICU' in Wenlock Madison Hospital.

He also said that the government intends to set up ICU units at district and Taluk hospitals across the state.

"We are increasing the number of ventilators, ICU beds and oxygen beds. We started the programme to be ready to deal with any challenge. We need to be more prepared," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also told reporters that the government is planning to launch a new scheme for children.

 

"We have started the 'Vatsalya' scheme in Udupi and neighbouring areas, under which children will undergo all the (health) tests. It also includes setting up paediatric health centres. Once I reach Bengaluru, we will start it across the state," he said.

Explaining, he said there will be ICU wards in paediatric centres in the district and 100-bed Taluk hospitals.

Regarding resuming regular, offline classes for school students, the Chief Minister said, "We mulled over it a lot. For the students of 9, 10 and pre-university colleges we are thinking of resuming classes in a graded manner, like opening it on alternate days. Based on its outcome, we will decide our future course of action."

 

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who accompanied Bommai, told reporters that there are very few instances of those who were vaccinated getting infected again.

"Even if they are getting infected by COVID-19, the intensity of infection is very less. There are extremely less chances of people going to the ICU," he added.

Bommai also chaired a meeting with the officials on the COVID-19 situation and gave them a set of directions.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, covid-19, covid-19 cases
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


