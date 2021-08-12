-
 LIVE !  :  England's James Anderson walks back after bowling as India's KL Rahul (right) takes a run during Day 1 of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Thursday. (Photo: AP) LIVE COVERAGE: India vs England: 2nd Test: Lord's: Day 1, Session 2
 
Nation, Current Affairs

CCTV footage from Rajya Sabha shows Opposition MPs jostling with marshals

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2021, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 4:38 pm IST
In the CCTV visuals from the Upper House, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in Parliament
In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium. (ANI Photo)
 In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Despite Opposition members alleging an attack by Rajya Sabha security personnel on Wednesday, CCTV footage of the ruckus emerged on Thursday showing Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded prematurely on Wednesday after security personnel were called in Rajya Sabha after the Opposition created a ruckus during the passage of the insurance amendment bill that seeks to privatise general insurance companies.

 

In the CCTV visuals from the Upper House, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in Parliament. In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said a delegation of Opposition leaders met Vice President and submitted a memorandum condemning the incident in the Upper House.

They also briefed him about the incidents that took place in the House.

The Opposition also condemned the incident in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House."

 

The statement issued by 10 Opposition parties said that without any provocation from the Opposition, "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security" were brought in to "manhandle" the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the Government's conduct, "highhandedness and muzzling of the voice."

"The Opposition strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government. We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people's concern," it added.

 

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

...
Tags: rajya sabha, cctv footage, monsoon session, insurance companies
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


