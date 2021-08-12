-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  England's James Anderson walks back after bowling as India's KL Rahul (right) takes a run during Day 1 of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Thursday. (Photo: AP) LIVE COVERAGE: India vs England: 2nd Test: Lord's: Day 1, Session 2
 
Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2021 BJP sees link betwee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP sees link between DVAC searches and Stalin's poll speech

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2021, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 4:49 pm IST
Ostensibly, the searches at the residences of former AIADMK ministers are being carried out for political reasons
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday claimed that a pattern appears to unfold in the DVAC searches on former AIADMK ministers as the raids seem to have a connection to Chief Minister M K Stalin's speeches in the run up to the April 6 Assembly polls.

Insisting that the searches at the residence of former local administration minister S P Velumani could be for political reasons, Annamalai said he did not cast aspersion on the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials as they were duty bound to carry out the searches.

 

Ostensibly, the searches at the residences of former AIADMK ministers are being carried out for political reasons. Even the public are aware of this political vendetta, he told reporters when sought for his comments.

But, the BJP feels that there is a connection between the present searches by the DVAC officials and Chief Minister M K Stalin's speeches during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election accusing the AIADMK ministers of being tainted and assuring action against them. Let's wait for the chargesheet to be filed. Only then the truth will be known. Then we will react, he said.

 

Maintaining that the DVAC officials should be allowed to do their duty, Annamalai said, we are a responsible party. We will comment after the chargesheet is filed. But expressing comments now would amount to pressuring the officials, which we wish to refrain from.

The searches at the residences of Velumani, the Thondamuthur legislator and AIADMK bigwig, and his close associates, were the latest action against the former AIADMK ministers. He is one of the organisational secretaries of the AIADMK and the Coimbatore district secretary as well.

 

On July 22, the DVAC authorities initiated searches at the residence of former transport minister M R Vijayabasksar who is AIADMK's Karur district secretary.

On the Tamil Nadu government's white paper on the state finances during the decade of AIADMK rule, the BJP chief, an ally of the AIADMK, said it lacked a vision statement. Statistics can be reeled out by any consultant but officials and politicians differ from them as they have people's welfare in mind. It lacks a vision statement on the way forward. Politicians should involve in welfare politics, he said.

 

...
Tags: k annamalai, m k stalin, tamil nadu bjp, tamil nadu assembly election
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium. (ANI Photo)

CCTV footage from Rajya Sabha shows Opposition MPs jostling with marshals

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. (PTI)

COVID-19: Karnataka CM directs officials in border districts to be extra cautious

The US-Norwegian team noted that because COVID-19 severity is generally lower among children, the overall burden from this disease is expected to decline as the SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes endemic in the global population. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

No Parliament session for 60 per cent of country, voice of people crushed: Rahul



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)

Four more bodies recovered from landslide site in Himachal's Kinnaur; death toll 14

This photograph provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows a rescue operation at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP)

COVID-19: India reports 41,195 fresh cases, active cases increase to 3,87,987

A health worker checks the temperature of traveler at a railway station in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during rescue operations at the site of a landslide at the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo by - / Indo Tibetan Border Police / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->