Unidentified militant, one jawan killed in Pulwama encounter

An unidentified militant and a soldier were killed, while another jawan was critically injured in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of militants there.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire, injuring two soldiers.

While one of them succumbed at the Army Hospital, another is in a critical condition. Sepoy Julajit Yadav is undergoing treatment at a hospital after he received a bullet injury on his chest.

One militant was also killed in the gunfight, the officials said, adding that an AK rifle and a few grenades were recovered from the encounter site. The identity and affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained.