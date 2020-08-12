140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2020 Unidentified militan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unidentified militant, one jawan killed in Pulwama encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 12, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire, injuring two soldiers
The encounter site in Pulwama. (ANI)
An unidentified militant and a soldier were killed, while another jawan was critically injured in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of militants there.

 

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire, injuring two soldiers.

While one of them succumbed at the Army Hospital, another is in a critical condition. Sepoy Julajit Yadav is undergoing treatment at a hospital after he received a bullet injury on his chest.

One militant was also killed in the gunfight, the officials said, adding that an AK rifle and a few grenades were recovered from the encounter site. The identity and affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained.

Tags: pulwama encounter, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


