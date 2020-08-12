140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2020 Shiv Sena bats for C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena bats for CBI probe into deaths of BH Loya, Gopinath Munde

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2020, 10:13 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 10:13 am IST
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has slammed the Shiv Sena for its demand
B.H. Loya.
 B.H. Loya.

Mumbai: Fuming over the Centre's decision to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shiv Sena has demanded that the deaths of BJP leader Gopinath Munde and judge BH Loya should also be investigated by the central agency.

Former Union minister and Sena leader Arvind Sawant said, “Even we demand CBI inquiry into the death of Gopinath Munde and judge Loya. Let the truth come out in these cases.”

 

“Demand for CBI inquiry is not made very often. It’s not right to conduct a probe just because someone has demanded it. There is some procedure, which needs to be followed for carrying out a CBI probe. But an attempt is being made to undermine the Constitution, which is based on the federal structure of governance,” he said.

Mumbai police was investigating Sushant Singh’s death case impartially. But the decision to hand over the case to CBI is an attempt to demoralise them, Sawant added.

Foul play was suspected in the death of Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat involving current Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Munde had died in a road accident in 2014, but a US hacker claimed he was murdered as he was aware of EVM hacking.

 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has slammed the Shiv Sena saying its demand of a CBI probe into the deaths of Munde and Loya was due to its confused state.

“There is no connection between the Sushant Singh’s case and these two deaths. There is no point in again raking up the judge Loya issue, which is already over. The entire world knows that Munde had died in a road accident,” he added.

...
Tags: bh loya death case, cbi probe into bh loya death case, gopinath munde, sushant singh rajput death case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


