140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2020 Experts doubtful abo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Experts doubtful about Russian vaccine's effectiveness in absence of trial data

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Aug 12, 2020, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 12:01 pm IST
Russia has only said that the vaccine was tested on 38 people and they have completely recovered.
An indigenous vaccine development will require at least eight to 12 months and there must be some trial results on animals and humans available for assessment to understand its efficacy.
 An indigenous vaccine development will require at least eight to 12 months and there must be some trial results on animals and humans available for assessment to understand its efficacy.

Hyderabad: There is no data available on pre-clinical trials and no scientific input in peer-reviewed journals about the development of the vaccine by Russia, which is creating doubt about its development.

An indigenous vaccine development will require at least eight to 12 months and there must be some trial results on animals and humans available for assessment to understand its efficacy.

 

None of these has been provided by Russia which has only said that the vaccine was tested on 38 people and they have completely recovered.

CCMB director Dr Rakesh Mishra said, “It is a very unreliable vaccine as there is no data available on how and in what manner trials have been carried out. For any vaccine development, apart from time, there are thousands of people who have to be tested. How have they tested the number that they have provided to the world without a cure? When we inject a virus in the body, there has to also be a cure available. But there is no definite cure for Covid-19 yet. There is no clarity on this.  Till these questions are answered, no country will be willing to take the vaccine from Russia.”

 

Dr AV Ramarao, senior scientist and former director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), said, “It is too early to say anything about the vaccine from Russia. There is too much confusion. The numbers presented by them in terms of trials and testing are too few. We have to wait and watch.”

Questions have been raised by scientists as to why the apex body of healthcare, the World Health Organisation, has not been involved in the announcement. Have the results of the trials been reviewed by WHO.

Sanjay Reddy, pharmacologist and member of Telangana State Pharmacy Council, says, “If the vaccine is really what it is claimed to be, it will help the world but we need data in terms of efficacy, safety and trial results to understand its impact on the human race. The number of trials and the number of people are also very important. Take the case of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine where the trial on monkeys and the pre-clinical results are peer-reviewed and the data available for scrutiny. These are confidence- building measures in the scientific world as this vaccine is not for one set of people. It will be required for the world population.”

 

While one section of the medical and scientific fraternity is positive and keenly looking forward to the results of the vaccine, others are sceptical due to the lack of scientific information being given out by Russia.

R. Gangadhar, state convener of Breakthrough Science Society said, “We have to congratulate Russia for coming out with a vaccine so soon. The results on their human population will now be very important. The real benefit of the vaccine will be judged only when the worldwide populations benefit the same way as the populace of Russia. Due to demographic changes, there is always a concern as it has been frequently noted in the development of vaccines.”

 

Due to the pandemic threat, the vaccine development process which is otherwise 18 months is being cut short. But shortcuts are only for early development and cannot compromise on safety and efficacy, state experts.

...
Tags: coronavirus vaccine, russian vaccine, coronavirus treatment


Latest From Nation

The encounter site in Pulwama. (ANI)

Unidentified militant, one jawan killed in Pulwama encounter

COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 84,544. A man with Covid-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

1,897 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 84,544 in Telangana, 9 deaths

After guns fell silent, bodies of four male ultras were recovered from the spot along with a .303 rifle, huge cache of country-made weapons and explosive material.

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals killed in Sukma encounter

Medics collect samples for COVID19 testing at a mobile testing facility in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Step up healthcare facilities: KCR tells PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 killed in cop firing after violence in Bengaluru over derogatory post, accused held

Mob violence in Bengaluru. (video grab)

Siddaramaiah to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, tests negative for COVID-19

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Pranab Mukherjee's health deteriorates, remains on ventilator support: Army hospital

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

Centre says 4G internet will be restored on trial basis in one J-K district each

Supreme Court of India

Five people, including 3 children, charred to death after Karnataka bus catches fire

Visual from the site of the accident. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham