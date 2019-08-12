Video: Cloudburst washes away houses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 6 dead

Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst. (Photo: Screengrab)

Chamoli: Six people were killed on Monday following a cloudburst in Chamoli's Ghat area, Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

According to the officials, three deaths were reported from Lakhee village, while two persons lost their lives in Banjbagar village.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst.

The search and rescue operations in the area were carried out by the SDRF.