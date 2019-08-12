Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 Telangana, Andhra Pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh ministers jointly release water from Sagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 1:29 am IST
The event was in stark contrast to that of 2015 when police officials from both states came to blows over release of water from Nagarjunasagar.
Telangana state education minister G. Jagadish Reddy (centre-left) and AP irrigation minister Anil Kumar (centre-right) on Sunday switch on the lifting of Nagarjunasagar gates to let out water from the left canal which leads to Telangana state and the right canal to AP.(Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: In an unprecedented move five years after the division of the combined state, ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state jointly released water from the Nagarjunasagar left and right canals for both states on Sunday.

The event was in stark contrast to that of 2015 when police officials from both states came to blows over release of water from Nagarjunasagar. The current events are the result of the political bonhomie between Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

Telangana state education minister G. Jagadish Reddy and AP irrigation minister Anil Kumar  let out water from the left canal which leads to Telangana state and the right canal to AP. Both ministers and officials present on the event performed jalaharathi to the Krishna river during the release of water.

While speaking on the occasion, the ministers said both governments had decided to maintain cordial relations and share the waters of the Godavari and Krishna rivers as per the requirements of the people.

They said that in view of the flood inflows into the Nagarjunasagar dam, both the states had decided to release water from the canals which supply water for irrigation for 11 lakh acres in Guntur and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh and 10 lakh acres in Nalgonda and Khammam districts of Telangana state.

The reservoir has 541 feet water, which means 190.41 tmc feet.

At present, the Nagarj-una Sagar reservoir is getting 6,15,073 cusecs, while  the outflows are 38,040 cusecs.

Of this, 32,894 cusecs are released to Left Bank power house, 2,419 cusecs to NSJC, 717 cusecs to NSLC, and 2,000 cusecs to Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project.

...
Tags: chief ministers k. chandrasekhar rao, ap chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, g. jagadish reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


