Srinagar gloom, curbs reimposed; govt says banks & ATMs working

Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:17 am IST
It said while six markets had been set in Srinagar city, “ration ghats” were functioning in the Kashmir division.
Kashmiris walks past paramilitary troops patrolling a street in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi/Srinagar: The Centre claimed on Sunday that, along with the civil administration in J&K, it had put in place several measures to reduce inconvenience to people due to the curfew and other restrictions under Section 144 CrPC. Large parts of the state are under a virtual lockdown ever since the Centre revokes Article 370 and decide to create two new Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Internet and phone services, both landlines and mobiles, remain suspended in most of J&K, specially the Valley, and there is no indication how long this will last. “We will take a decision on lifting restrictions on phones as early as possible,” an official said.

 

In a detailed statement Sunday, the government said all treasuries and banks were working even on holidays, while ATMs were functioning, with no shortage of cash. The salary, pensions and gratuity of government staff was being released.

It said while six markets had been set in Srinagar city, “ration ghats” were functioning in the Kashmir division. Of 3,697 such ration ghats, 3,557 were operational for ordinary citizens, it added. Restrictions were relaxed in the Valley and elsewhere to enable people to make preparations for Id-ul-Zuha, that falls on Monday, but the usual hustle and bustle of the festival was missing in the Valley. Officials said there has been no report of major violence anywhere in the Valley. Reports said some restrictions which were relaxed in Srinagar on Saturday were reimposed on Sunday.

