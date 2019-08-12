Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 'Spirit of peac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Spirit of peace, happiness in society': Prez, PM wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah.
The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar will be celebrated on Monday. (Photo: AP | File)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended their greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid.

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. Idu'I Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture," President tweeted.

 

In his message, the Prime Minister said he hoped that Eid promotes the spirit of peace and happiness in society.

"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

Naidu said that the festival inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity.

"I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Id-ul-Zuha' The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity," he tweeted.

"May the noble ideals of Id-ul-Zuha enrich our lives with peace and harmony and bring prosperity to our country," he said in another tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted saying that the festival strengthens peace and harmony in the society.

"Greetings and my good wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day further strengthens and deepens the bonds of peace and harmony in our society," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress party too wished people.

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar will be celebrated on Monday.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotes distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

...
Tags: narendra modi, ram nath kovind, venkaiah naidu, eid al-adha
Location: India, Delhi


