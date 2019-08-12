Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 Research into cow pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Research into cow pee benefits stuck

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Ministry sanctioned only Rs 30 cr of the Rs 100 cr allotted for the study.
In April 2017, the government had set up a 19-member panel to carry out what it said will be scientifically validated research on cow-derivatives, including its urine.
 In April 2017, the government had set up a 19-member panel to carry out what it said will be scientifically validated research on cow-derivatives, including its urine.

New Delhi: The Centre’s ambitious scientific initiative Panchagavya, aimed at validating research on cow-derivatives, including urine, and their benefits has not made any headway even after two years as four of the five ministries have not sanctioned funds, the convener of the mission said.

Mr V.K. Vijay, head of the Centre for Rural Development and Technology, IIT-Delhi, and the convener of Scientific Validation and Research Validation and Research on Panchagavya, said that of the Rs 100 crore earmarked for the project, the Ministry of Science and Technology has sanctioned only Rs 30 crore.

 

The four other ministries involved in the project, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Renewable Energy, Ayush Ministry and Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Enterpr-ises, are yet to sanction their share of money, Vijay said.

“The status is as it is. Nothing is progressing. Now that a new ministry (Ministry for animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries) under Giriraj Singh is in place, I think they will start it. We had (been earmarked) Rs 100 crore. The DST has approved Rs 30 crore but unless other ministries release it (funds), they will not approve it. All ministries were to contribute equally. The S&T Ministry approved it but others didn’t,” Vijay said.

In April 2017, the government had set up a 19-member panel, including three members linked to the RSS and VHP, to carry out what it said will be scientifically validated research on cow-derivatives, including its urine, and their benefits, according to an inter-departmental circular and members of the panel.

Headed by science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan, the committee was to select projects that could help scientifically validate the benefits of panchagavya — the concoction of cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee — in various spheres such as nutrition, health and agriculture.

Named the National Steering Committee, the panel included secretaries of the departments of Science and Technology, Biotech-nology, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and scientists from  Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.   It also included three members of Vigyan Bharti and “Go-Vigyan Anusandhan Kend-ra”, outfits affiliated to RSS and VHP.

...
Tags: iiit-delhi


Latest From Nation

Water released from all the gates of KRS reservoir in Mandya on Sunday (Photo: KPN)

Mysuru: All faiths crowd madrasa, matha

The IMD has forcast another spell of heavy rains and from our experience last year we know how quickly the flood water inundates houses on its two banks,

Kochi: Fishers stay back to ensure safety of people

They did not allow the police to take Kranthi’s body for postmortem and demanded that they hand over Pradeep to them. It was only after the police assured them that justice would be done that they allowed the police to proceed. (Representional Image)

Vijayawada: Man beheads wife, walks with head

The volunteers of Pink alert team with relief materials to the camps.

Kozhikode: Pink alert team gives relief to camp inmates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man after 3 hour operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Fishers stay back to ensure safety of people

The IMD has forcast another spell of heavy rains and from our experience last year we know how quickly the flood water inundates houses on its two banks,

Vijayawada: Man beheads wife, walks with head

They did not allow the police to take Kranthi’s body for postmortem and demanded that they hand over Pradeep to them. It was only after the police assured them that justice would be done that they allowed the police to proceed. (Representional Image)

Kozhikode: Pink alert team gives relief to camp inmates

The volunteers of Pink alert team with relief materials to the camps.

Hyderabad: Techie falls to death in lift shaft

On Saturday, Krishna was found dead on the ground in the under-construction lift shaft at about noon. Security personnel who noticed Krishna fallen on the ground alerted the police, who recovered the body and sent it for the postmortem examination at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

53000 inmates in camps

The relief material collection centre of the district administration at District Planning Office conference hall in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham