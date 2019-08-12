Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 Rahul Gandhi visits ...
Rahul Gandhi visits tragedy-hit Kavalappara

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 2:03 am IST
He also visited three relief camps at Nilambur, Mampad and Edavannappara.
Rahul Gandhi visits the Kavalappara landslide victims at a relief camp at Bhoodanam church in Malappuram on Sunday
 Rahul Gandhi visits the Kavalappara landslide victims at a relief camp at Bhoodanam church in Malappuram on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Malappuram: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, MP, started his two-day visit to his flood-ravaged Wayanad constituency on Sunday. Going out of the schedule, Mr Gandhi visited the Kavalappara landslide spot and also enquired about the tragedy with people. He also visited three relief camps at Nilambur, Mampad and Edavannappara.

During his visit he tweeted: ''It is heart-breaking to see what the peple of Wayanad have lost. We will do everything in our power to help them back on their feet".

 

Soon after landing at the Calicut International Airport at Karipur, Mr Gandhi reached the relief camp at Bhoodanam church and interacted with the inmates. They brought his attention to the shortage of essential relief materials.  Mr Gandhi also participated in the review meeting held at the Collectorate and also said that he would try his level best to appraise the central government to formulate a package for the most hit zones of the state.

Mr Gandhi will visit the flood-hit zones of Wayanad district on Monday.

As per the schedule he would visit the relief camps, the Puthumala landslide site and also participate in the review meeting at the Collectorate.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and KPCC president Mullappally R-amachandran are accompanying Mr Gandhi.

53000 inmates in camps

The relief material collection centre of the district administration at District Planning Office conference hall in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
