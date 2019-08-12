Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 Offshore vessel Coas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Offshore vessel Coastal Jaguar catches fire, 28 members rescued

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni which was in the area was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation.
The offshore Coastal Jaguar caught fire at around 11 am. (Photo: ANI)
 The offshore Coastal Jaguar caught fire at around 11 am. (Photo: ANI)

Visakhapatnam: Twenty-nine crew members of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into the water after a fire engulfed the vessel on Monday.

Twenty-eight members have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard while a search is on for one missing crew member.

 

"At 11.30 am on August 12, the crew of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar had to abandon their vessel and jump into the water to save themselves from a fire which engulfed the vessel. There was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar that was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a release by the Indian Coast Guard said.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni which was in the area was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation. ICGS Rani Rashmoni in coordination with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) boats rescued the distressed crew.

...
Tags: coastal jaguar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the case filed by Chaturvedi. (Photo: Asian Age)

CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam-Akhilesh in DA case: Petitioner to SC

Punjab Police escort a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation bus as it returns to Lahore without passengers, in Amritsar, India, on Saturday, August 10. (Photo: AP)

After Samjhauta Express, Delhi-Lahore bus service cancelled

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Doval arrived in the Kashmir valley on August 9 and since then has interacted with the locals, Governor Satyapal Malik and the troops who are on duty. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: NSA visits sensitive areas on Eid al-Adha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
 

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

Casey Sosnowski, who is a student in Florida, posted a picture on the photo sharing platform that shows her in active wear with a water bottle in hand. (Photo: Instagram/ @caseyros)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Samjhauta Express, Delhi-Lahore bus service cancelled

Punjab Police escort a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation bus as it returns to Lahore without passengers, in Amritsar, India, on Saturday, August 10. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: NSA visits sensitive areas on Eid al-Adha

Doval arrived in the Kashmir valley on August 9 and since then has interacted with the locals, Governor Satyapal Malik and the troops who are on duty. (Photo: PTI)

He abused people, misbehaved: BJP MLA on purported clip threatening forest official

In a telephonic conversation with forest the official on August 10, Abhijeet Singh Saang had reportedly threatened him not to harass people. The official recorded the entire conversation and forwarded it on various WhatsApp groups. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Police issues advisory, says 'report suspicious person, object immediately'

District administrations have been constantly reviewing the security situation since the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two Union Territories on August 5. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham