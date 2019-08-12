Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 No exchange of sweet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers at Attari-Wagah Border

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
They said the Pakistani side did not respond to Border Security Forces' move to exchange sweets and greetings.
The customary exchange of sweets between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers along the international border did not take place on Monday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said. (Representational Image/ ANI)
New Delhi: The customary exchange of sweets between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers along the international border did not take place on Monday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said.

The unilateral withdrawal of diplomatic ties by Pakistan with India, in the wake of the Modi government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, is being seen as a reason for the non-conduct of the ceremony.

 

They said the Pakistani side did not respond to Border Security Forces' move to exchange sweets and greetings along the IB running through the states of Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. "The customary event did not take place on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Monday," a senior official said.

The two forces that are deployed along the over 3,000 kms of this border conduct the exchange of sweets drill on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Deepawali and the respective national festivals of both countries.

