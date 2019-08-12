Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 'Never wanted t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Never wanted to be Vice President,' says Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Naidu said the party had given him everything, except Prime Ministership, for which he was 'not suitable'.
Naidu said he was in tears the day he was named for the Vice President's post for the simple reason that he would not be able to visit the BJP office or talk to the party workers. (Photo: File)
 Naidu said he was in tears the day he was named for the Vice President's post for the simple reason that he would not be able to visit the BJP office or talk to the party workers. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he never wanted to take up the post, but take up "constructive work" following the footsteps of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and social activist, Nanaji Deshmukh.

Naidu said he was in tears the day he was named for the Vice President's post for the simple reason that he would not be able to visit the BJP office or talk to the party workers.

 

Despite coming from a humble background, Naidu said the party had given him everything, except Prime Ministership, for which he was "not suitable".

"My dear friends I must tell you the truth...I never wanted to become VP...," he said at the launch of a book on his two-year term in office titled "Listening, Learning & Leading."

Naidu said he expressed his interest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in his second term (after 2019) he wanted to quit the government, follow Nanaji Deshmukh and go for constructive work (Rachanathmak Karyakram).

"I was planning on that ground....I was enjoying that I will be doing that... But this did not happen," Naidu said.

Stating that he even suggested some names for the VP post, he said "After a party parliamentary board meeting, Amit (Shah) bhai said everyone in the party thought I will be the most suitable man. I never expected that. I was in tears, not because I was losing the ministership, which I anyway was going to leave."

He said he was overcome by emotion then for a simple reason -- that from the next day, he would not be able to go to the BJP office or meet party workers.

Naidu said he was worried about the future of the movement (ABVP, RSS), which left him in tears.

"I joined the movement at a young age and the party gave me everything, except Prime Ministership, for which I am not suitable. I know my capacities and calibre," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the event, said he had a "sweet complaint" that Naidu is extra strict with Treasury benches and every minister is afraid of him.

...
Tags: m venkaiah naidu, nanaji deshmukh, bjp, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15. (Photo: ANI)

40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar will be celebrated on Monday. (Photo: AP | File)

'Spirit of peace, happiness in society': Prez, PM wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

'Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce,' said spokesperson of Zomato in a statement. (Photo: FIle)

India is diverse; impossible to factor veg, non-veg into delivery logistics: Zomato

The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the accused could be seen running with a sickle in one hand and the severed head in other. (Photo: ANI)

24-year-old Andhra man beheads wife, walks on road with severed head; held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak suggests 5 new iPhones this year

This massive leak comes via a mysterious Twitter account called CoinX. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
 

Kia Seltos interior: In pics

The Seltos comes with an air purifier with in built perfume infuser.
 

YouTube accused of letting stars break content rules

Eleven current and past moderators believe that popular creators often get special treatment in the form of relaxed guidelines prohibiting demeaning speech.
 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man after 3 hour operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Spirit of peace, happiness in society': Prez, PM wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar will be celebrated on Monday. (Photo: AP | File)

India is diverse; impossible to factor veg, non-veg into delivery logistics: Zomato

'Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce,' said spokesperson of Zomato in a statement. (Photo: FIle)

'Chouhan not even dust of Nehru's feet': Diggy slams former CM over Kashmir issue

Reacting to his statement, Singh said the Centre needs to act 'thoughtfully' or else 'Kashmir will slip out of our hands'. (Photo: File)

15-year-old T’gana girl hangs self after being raped, 2 arrested: Police

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said. (Representational Image)

Restrictions reimposed again, strict security across Kashmir for Eid: report

According to sources, police was seen making announcements and asking people to return to their home and shopkeepers were asked to shut their shops. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham