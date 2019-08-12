Kashmiris’ woes dampen celebrative mood in Hyderabad

The eagerness in the city for celebrations of Id-uz-Zuha is very low yet people are not willing to come out openly and express it as they find that the present government may not take it rightly and it will back fire on them.

Caution is the word around and people are going about their business as usual as they do not want to unnecessarily invite attention from the law and order authorities.

With large gatherings expected during the namaz the elders of the community have been asked to not indulge in any kind of invocations which would lead to protests.

Maulana Naseeruddin Naazim was under house arrest for three days after the abrogation of Article 370. The action was taken as there are pending legal cases against him by the Gujarat police. Maulana Naseeruddin Naazim of Wahadt-e-Islami of Telangana Chapter explained, “The current situation in the country is not in favour of Muslims but we are not going to indulge in protest and have asked all our fellow members to observe restrain.”

The need of the hour is for all Muslim sects to be united urged the scholars and also asked them to follow Sharia law. There is disappointment among the community members over abrogation of Article 370 and passage of triple talaq Bill but most of them are feigning ignorance saying that they do not know the legal details and would not want to discuss these issues on public platform.

Senior members stated that the community is now looking at safety more seriously than they did before and it is one of the most important reasons that calm is being maintained.

Mr Nazimuddin Farooqi of Assam Muslims Relief Committee explained, “The distress level in the community is very high. Existing support groups have been asked to extend help in terms of legally and constitutionally ascertaining rights on land and citizenship. This is being done so that those who are not having the right documentation can be helped. Our message to the people is to hold on together in these trying times and reach out to those who need help.”

Qurbani or sacrifice of animal is a ritual which is a part of the festival and all of them have been told to carry it out as is customary according to the Islamic laws.

Mr Fazil Hussain Parvez, scholar and senior member of the community explained, “The pain due to the abrogation of Article 370 is being felt by all of us. Every day the sermons are that we must pray for the safety of Kashmiri Muslims as we pray for those in Palestine. This is the least we can do till the curfew is removed from those areas and till we get actual inputs of what help they require in terms of medicine, food supplies and other support systems.”