Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 HMDA puts seven mega ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HMDA puts seven mega projects in cold storage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Some of the projects are Rs 100-crore inter-city bus terminal project at Miyapur which was later changed to Integrated Transport System.
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
 Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has made spectacular announcements amid fanfare to impress citizens but has failed to execute them over a decade.

As many as seven projects like the Hyderabad Habitat Centre (HHC), Budvel Science city, development of an layout at Koheda and others are in cold storage. The HMDA has been sitting on about Rs 6,000 crore worth of projects. Though activities like land pooling have been taken up, HMDA officials claim that they are reeling under a severe financial crisis.

 

Sources said that despite making announcements the HMDA has not made any attempt to pool funds for these projects, other than relying on the allocations made by state government's annual budget. Government has asked it to fund the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation with Rs 100 crore from the HMDA's annual income. The authority decided to garner funds through the land pooling scheme which has been paralysed due to the back-to-back elections.

A senior HMDA official said that the municipal authority has been relying on state government for special allocations since five financial years but the latter could not provide any respite.

He said that the HMDA has sent proposals for about RS 10,000 crore ever since the state was bifurcated but government has allocated less than Rs 1,000 crore. He said that the HMDA is moving financial agencies from France, China, Japan, South Korea and Davos to fund each project.

He said that the municipal authority has already conducted a meeting with financial institutions from different nations and a decision on funding will be taken soon.

The official said that the HMDA has been focussing to pool 1,000 acres in Korremula, Gowrelli, Nacharam and 400 acres in Pratap Singaram. This apart, the official said that government has decided fund the HMDA heavily from the next year.

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan development authority, financial crisis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

They did not allow the police to take Kranthi’s body for postmortem and demanded that they hand over Pradeep to them. It was only after the police assured them that justice would be done that they allowed the police to proceed. (Representional Image)

Vijayawada: Man beheads wife, walks with head

The volunteers of Pink alert team with relief materials to the camps.

Kozhikode: Pink alert team gives relief to camp inmates

On Saturday, Krishna was found dead on the ground in the under-construction lift shaft at about noon. Security personnel who noticed Krishna fallen on the ground alerted the police, who recovered the body and sent it for the postmortem examination at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Hyderabad: Techie falls to death in lift shaft

The relief material collection centre of the district administration at District Planning Office conference hall in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

53000 inmates in camps



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man after 3 hour operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Fishers stay back to ensure safety of people

The IMD has forcast another spell of heavy rains and from our experience last year we know how quickly the flood water inundates houses on its two banks,

Vijayawada: Man beheads wife, walks with head

They did not allow the police to take Kranthi’s body for postmortem and demanded that they hand over Pradeep to them. It was only after the police assured them that justice would be done that they allowed the police to proceed. (Representional Image)

Kozhikode: Pink alert team gives relief to camp inmates

The volunteers of Pink alert team with relief materials to the camps.

Hyderabad: Techie falls to death in lift shaft

On Saturday, Krishna was found dead on the ground in the under-construction lift shaft at about noon. Security personnel who noticed Krishna fallen on the ground alerted the police, who recovered the body and sent it for the postmortem examination at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

53000 inmates in camps

The relief material collection centre of the district administration at District Planning Office conference hall in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham