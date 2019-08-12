Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 'Chouhan not ev ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Chouhan not even dust of Nehru's feet': Diggy slams former CM over Kashmir issue

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Chouhan alleged Nehru had committed a 'sin' by introducing Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Reacting to his statement, Singh said the Centre needs to act 'thoughtfully' or else 'Kashmir will slip out of our hands'. (Photo: File)
 Reacting to his statement, Singh said the Centre needs to act 'thoughtfully' or else 'Kashmir will slip out of our hands'. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Congress leaders on Sunday hit out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan for blaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Jammu and Kashmir crisis, with Digvijaya Singh saying the BJP leader is "not even the dust of Nehru's feet".

Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, on Sunday in Odisha accused the Congress of being responsible for many problems in the country and alleged that Nehru had committed a "sin" by introducing Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Reacting to his statement, Singh said the Centre needs to act "thoughtfully" or else "Kashmir will slip out of our hands".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also condemned Chouhan's statement against Nehru as "extremely objectionable and condemnable".

"Nehru ke pairon ki dhool bhi nahi hai Shivraj, sharm aani chahiye unko (Shivraj is not even the dust of Nehru's feet, he should be ashamed)," Singh told reporters in Sehore, around 35 kms from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

Chouhan, a BJP vice president, had also said that "now the historic blunder committed by Nehru has been corrected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the revocation of the Article 370."

On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and creation of two new Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- after bifurcating the state.

"See what is happening in Srinagar and Kashmir. What I had said is coming true...They (Centre) have burnt their hands in the fire. Our priority is to save Kashmir. I urged Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval ji to work thoughtfully or else Kashmir will be out of our hands," Singh said.

In a tweet, Nath said, "The contribution of the first prime minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who struggled for freedom and called as the creator of modern India, is unforgettable."

The Chief Minister said Chouhan's statement is "extremely objectionable and condemnable".

...
Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, digvijaya singh, bjp, congress, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Naidu said he was in tears the day he was named for the Vice President's post for the simple reason that he would not be able to visit the BJP office or talk to the party workers. (Photo: File)

'Never wanted to be Vice President,' says Venkaiah Naidu

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar will be celebrated on Monday. (Photo: AP | File)

'Spirit of peace, happiness in society': Prez, PM wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

'Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce,' said spokesperson of Zomato in a statement. (Photo: FIle)

India is diverse; impossible to factor veg, non-veg into delivery logistics: Zomato

The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the accused could be seen running with a sickle in one hand and the severed head in other. (Photo: ANI)

24-year-old Andhra man beheads wife, walks on road with severed head; held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak suggests 5 new iPhones this year

This massive leak comes via a mysterious Twitter account called CoinX. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
 

Kia Seltos interior: In pics

The Seltos comes with an air purifier with in built perfume infuser.
 

YouTube accused of letting stars break content rules

Eleven current and past moderators believe that popular creators often get special treatment in the form of relaxed guidelines prohibiting demeaning speech.
 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man after 3 hour operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

15-year-old T’gana girl hangs self after being raped, 2 arrested: Police

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said. (Representational Image)

Restrictions reimposed again, strict security across Kashmir for Eid: report

According to sources, police was seen making announcements and asking people to return to their home and shopkeepers were asked to shut their shops. (Photo: AP)

Delhi Metro employee kisses ID card twice, hangs himself; streams live on Facebook

An employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself in his rented house here and streamed the act live on Facebook, police said. (Representational Image)

72 dead as floods hit Kerala; 'More help required,' says Rahul on his visit

As many as 72 people have died as flood and landslides wreak havoc in Kerala while 58 have been reported missing. (Photo: File)

Remembering Vikram Sarabhai, a life for India, humanity

Vikram Sarabhai with his children Kartikeya and Mallika
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham