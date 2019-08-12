Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 Amid India-Pak tensi ...
Amid India-Pak tension, Mika Singh's performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Mika Singh apparently charged 150,000 dollar for his performance.
A performance by famous singer Mika Singh and his troupe at the wedding of a Pakistan-based billionaire's daughter, apparently close to former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharaff, has caused a furore in the country. (Photo: Twitter/ @MikaSingh)
Karachi: A performance by famous singer Mika Singh and his troupe at the wedding of a Pakistan-based billionaire's daughter, apparently close to former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharaff, has caused a furore in the country.

On Monday, the central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution and decided to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

 

In the wake of the government's decision, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and snapped trade relations with India, besides suspending the Samjhauta Express services between the two countries.

Mika Singh reportedly performed on August 8 at the ceremony and his presence in the city came to light when some guests uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

Opposition leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Shah said the government must find out who gave the security clearance and visas to the Indian singer and his 14-member troupe to visit Pakistan at a time when the country had suspended diplomatic and trade relations with India.

"This is a time when there is a ban on Indian films, dramas, shows, and Pakistan has made its views clear to the Indian government. Even if visas were issued early on they should have been cancelled," Shah said.

The newspaper reported that apparently the groom was a big fan of Mika Singh and wanted to see a live performance and to grant his wish the in-laws used their connections to procure high-level security clearance and visas for the Indian band.

The Punjabi singer's performance also upset his fans in India, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

"Mika Singh Paaji (brother) we Indians gave you so much love... And in a situation like that when Pak banned all trade ties with us, sending terrorists across the border, our tensions are very high right now. Why did you go to Pakistan for a show? Few bucks are bigger than India? " a Twitter user said.

...
Tags: mika singh, jammu and kashmir, article 370, india, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi


