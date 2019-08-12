Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 40 dead, 14 missing ...
40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

Published Aug 12, 2019
The state disaster monitoring centre has also said that 5,81,702 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas.
 Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: 40 people have lost their lives while 14 are missing since August 1 due to floods in the state, a data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The state disaster monitoring centre has also said that 5,81,702 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas.

 

"Since 1st August 2019, 40 people have lost their lives, 14 people missing, 5,81,702 people evacuated, 1168 number of relief camps operational and 17 districts and 2028 villages affected," the KSNDMC informed.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations, which are underway in the state and Belgaum district.

On Saturday, Yediyurappa had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.

