Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 15-year-old T’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

15-year-old T’gana girl hangs self after being raped, 2 arrested: Police

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 8:14 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 8:14 am IST
According to the police, the two accused including a minor, who belong to the same locality as the victim have been arrested.
A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said. (Representational Image)
 A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said. (Representational Image)

Warangal: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said.

According to the police, the two accused including a minor, who belong to the same locality as the victim have been arrested.

 

"The duo took the teenager to a secluded place and raped her. Next morning, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room," Circle Officer (CO), David Raju told ANI.

Further investigation is underway in the case, added the circle officer.

...
Tags: rape, suicide, telangana, teen, police
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15. (Photo: ANI)

40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

Naidu said he was in tears the day he was named for the Vice President's post for the simple reason that he would not be able to visit the BJP office or talk to the party workers. (Photo: File)

'Never wanted to be Vice President,' says Venkaiah Naidu

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar will be celebrated on Monday. (Photo: AP | File)

'Spirit of peace, happiness in society': Prez, PM wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

'Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce,' said spokesperson of Zomato in a statement. (Photo: FIle)

India is diverse; impossible to factor veg, non-veg into delivery logistics: Zomato



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak suggests 5 new iPhones this year

This massive leak comes via a mysterious Twitter account called CoinX. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
 

Kia Seltos interior: In pics

The Seltos comes with an air purifier with in built perfume infuser.
 

YouTube accused of letting stars break content rules

Eleven current and past moderators believe that popular creators often get special treatment in the form of relaxed guidelines prohibiting demeaning speech.
 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man after 3 hour operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Restrictions reimposed again, strict security across Kashmir for Eid: report

According to sources, police was seen making announcements and asking people to return to their home and shopkeepers were asked to shut their shops. (Photo: AP)

Delhi Metro employee kisses ID card twice, hangs himself; streams live on Facebook

An employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself in his rented house here and streamed the act live on Facebook, police said. (Representational Image)

72 dead as floods hit Kerala; 'More help required,' says Rahul on his visit

As many as 72 people have died as flood and landslides wreak havoc in Kerala while 58 have been reported missing. (Photo: File)

Remembering Vikram Sarabhai, a life for India, humanity

Vikram Sarabhai with his children Kartikeya and Mallika

Amit Shah surveys, but no relief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducts an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Belagavi on Sunday (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham