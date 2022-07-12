  
Transport facility for Chinturu agency from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana disrupted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
NDRF staff help people to cross the inundated road in the agency area of Devipatnam mandal in ASR district on Tuesday. (ARRANGED)
KAKINADA: Vehicular traffic was disrupted to Chinturu Agency area in Alluri Seetharama Raju district from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as the flood waters inundated the respective roadways on Tuesday.

More than 370 villages were cut off from main villages in Alluri Seetharama Raju, Konaseema, Eluru and East Godavari districts due to floods caused by swelling of Godavari and its tributary Sabari.  

Some 14,62,217 cusecs of excess water was discharged into the Bay of Bengal by lifting 185 gates from Sir Arthu Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram.

More than 8,000 families in ASR and Konaseema districts, including 4,500 in Chinturu agency area and 1015 in Konaseema  district were evacuated. ASR district collector Sumit visited some villages in Chinturu Agency areas.

He said all steps were taken to evacuate the people and for supply of essential commodities, apart from providing boat facilities to villages that required them. All mandal tahsildars were closely monitoring the situation. Twelve villages have been badly affected and 14 relief centres set up for the region.

In Konaseema district, 1015 families have been evacuated while 51 villages including 37 in Amalapuram and 14 in Ramachandrapuram division were affected. Konaseema district officials identified 52 high-risk pregnant women and shifted them to safer places. This apart, 64 medical teams were at work in the district.

Officials arranged 403 boats with 173 men and 925 swimmers as also essential commodities for supply to the victims.

Kanakayalanka causeway, linking Konaseema and West Godavari districts, has been inundated and transport services were suspended. People of four villages will not have any transport facility. They were travelling on boats to meet their daily needs.

The flood waters inundated the causeway of Mukteswaram in Ayinavilli mandal. Veeravillipalem, Ayinavililanka, Bellapulanka, Addankivaripalem and other islet villages were cut off from the main villages. The floodwaters submerged the bridge at Badriveru  between Tekisettipalem and Appanavani lanka villages.

In ASR district, the floodwaters submerged the Kunavaram bridge, the Tekuladoddi-Kothulagutta roadway, Yetapaka, Chintur, Kunavaram and other villages. Transport services in the region remained suspended.

Many villages don’t have power since Monday evening.

Eluru collector Prasanna Venkatesh visited flood affected areas in Kukkunuru mandal on Tuesday and said 3,000 families have been evacuated and more than 20 villages have been badly affected by the floods. Transport services to Kukkunur were suspended as the flood waters engulfed the village. SDRF teams would render assistance to the victims.

West Godavari collector Prashanthi said special officers have been deployed to each mandal to oversee rescue and relief. These officers would look after the villages of Pedarjunrao Lanka, Ayodhya Lanka, Pallipalem in Achanta mandal, Kanakayalanka, Yelamanchilanka and Yenuguvani Lanka in Yalamanchili mandal as also Naraspuram.

East Godavari collector Madhavi visited Mulakallanka village in Seethanagaram mandal and said officials would evacuate 280 families from the village, if a third warning was issued.

Tags: flood waters, andhra floods, dowleswaram, floodwaters polavaram, sir arthu cotton barrage
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


