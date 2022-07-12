Nine farm labourers stranded in Godavari isle

Farm workers who were stranded on an island called Kurra in the middle of the Godavari river at Bornepalli village in Raikal mandal. (DC)

Karimnagar: Nine farm workers—three women and a boy—were stranded on Kurra island in Godavari river following release of water from the Sri Ram Sagar (SRSP) project into the river.

The nine farm workers were identified as Valle Raghunath, Ranga Rao, Devidas, Saheb Rao, Komre Vijay, Dokke Karthik, Sathya Banuva, Sunitha, and Vijayavati. These agricultural labourers were cultivating and living in tents in the Kurra catchment area from Bornepalli village in Raikal mandal. Due to the recent heavy rains and the release of water from the SRSP project, which elevated the water level in the Godavari river, they were all trapped on the Kurra island.

They contacted the local public representatives through phone. Later, the local representatives alerted the officials. In response, district collector G. Ravi, superintendent of police Sindh Sharma, and MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar rushed to the Bornepalli village and spoke to the stranded farmers.

Welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, who spoke with the stranded farm laborers, said the state government is taking the necessary measures to rescue them. Additionally, he assured the agricultural labourers that National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel will be sent to rescue them under directives from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.