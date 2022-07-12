  
KCR tells ministers to aid flood affected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 7:07 am IST
The CM directed ministers and elected representatives to take preventive measures in their areas to prevent loss of lives and property. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: As rains continued to lash several parts of the state for the fifth consecutive day, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday reviewed the situation in the state with senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan.

The CM directed ministers and elected representatives to take preventive measures in their areas to prevent loss of lives and property. Taking stock of the water level of the Godavari and its tributaries, Rao directed officials to act swiftly in case of flash floods to avoid untoward incidents. He urged residents of low-lying areas to cooperate and move to safer grounds.

Stating that the Telangana government was ready to face any situation, Rao instructed officials to constantly monitor water levels of tanks, lakes, dams and reservoirs.

Roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Rajya Sabha member D. Damodar Rao, MLC Kadiam Srihari, MLA Danam Nagender, chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

