Karnataka CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas in Dakshina Kannada

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit rain-affected places in Dakshina Kannada district today. The Chief Minister will arrive at Sampaje in Sullia Taluk at 3 pm.

The district administration will brief him about the recent earthquake incidents in the region. The villages near Sampaje had experienced tremors several times in the last few days.

The Chief Minister will visit flood-affected areas near Uppinangady and distribute compensation to the families of the Panjikallu landslide victims.

Mr. Bommai will also visit the sea erosion-affected areas in Someshwara and Bettampady near Ullal and also Pakshikere and Koykude where people are facing problems due to river erosion.

The chief minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with the officials of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on the relief works on Wednesday morning. The chief minister will visit the rain-affected places in Bhatkal and Udupi.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. Bommai will leave for Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions including schools and anganwadis in  Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have reopened on Tuesday after holidays for about a week following heavy rains.

The deputy commissioners of the two districts issued orders for the opening of schools, anganwadis and other educational institutions from today.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said further holidays will be declared if rain-related issues persisted. An orange alert has been issued in DK and Udupi districts by the meteorological department for Tuesday.

Rajendra said the schools will remain open full day on Saturdays and the Dasara holidays will be cut short to compensate for the loss of learning hours during the rainy season.

Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, karnataka rains
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


