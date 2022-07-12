  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2022 Heavy rains wash awa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains wash away farmers’ hopes for a good kharif

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Heavy rainfall across Telangana over the past week is estimated to have damaged almost a tenth of the crop plantations, undertaken recently at the start of the Kharif season. (Representational image/DC)
 Heavy rainfall across Telangana over the past week is estimated to have damaged almost a tenth of the crop plantations, undertaken recently at the start of the Kharif season. (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall across Telangana over the past week is estimated to have damaged almost a tenth of the crop plantations, undertaken recently at the start of the Kharif season.

The key farming centres of undivided Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts incurred heavy losses.

In Kharif season, the plantation is done across 55 lakh acres. As per preliminary reports, crops on over 5 lakh acres — of paddy, cotton, maize and soya bean, among others — have been damaged, with officials unable to undertake a field study due to continuous rains.

Farmers are a worried lot as the IMD has predicted more heavy rains in north Telangana, with red and orange alerts already issued. They said that they might have to redo the entire sowing process if rains continue to wash away the soil and destroy saplings.

Farmers are eagerly awaiting a field-level study by the agriculture department, as it would enable them to get input subsidy or crop compensation.

Congress Kisan cell state president Sunket Anvesh Reddy alleged that the state government has not been paying crop damage compensation to farmers for the past eight years. Reddy cited an instance of a visit by a group of ministers to damaged agricultural fields failing to elicit compensation, despite assurances.

Meanwhile, officials of agriculture universities issued guidelines to farmers to minimise crop damages, especially for saplings of cotton, maize, soya bean and pulses.

Sai Reddy, a farmer from Balkonda mandal of Nizamabad told Deccan Chronicle that the state government must immediately declare compensation for crop damages. “Farmers will incur heavy losses due to crop damages as they lack crop insurance facility. The state government should declare a schedule for assessment of crop damages in agriculture fields,” he said.

Adding that he had not witnessed such heavy rains in July, Reddy said that the inflows at the Sri Ram Sagar project have reached record levels.

...
Tags: heavy rainfall, kharif season, heavy rains, crop compensation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After some time, the executives from both the online loan apps started forcing her to clear the loan amount. The main online loan app asked her to clear the loan of Rs 90,000 even though no loan was sanctioned. It had only made her to deposit the Rs 10,000 to sanction the one-lakh loan. — Representational image/DC

Married woman dies by suicide unable to bear trouble from online loan apps

Some 20 per cent of the total land must be earmarked as a buffer zone for the SV Zoological Park. Sources said 30 acres would be used for this purpose. — Indianrailinfo

Three five-star hotels to come up in Tirupati

Among the localities worst affected by waterlogging was SC Colony in Ulvanoor of Paloncha mandal, Tanikella in Konigerla mandal — where a tree fell, and traffic hold-up between Khammam and Wyra for two hours, as officials released floodwater to 52 tanks from the Bethupalli tank in Sathupalli and Vemsoor mandals. — DC Image

Godavari water starts receding, but stays at dangerous level

Hyderabad has seen a surge of dengue cases and recorded 144 cases in just 10 days from July 1 to 10, as per data provided by the health department. In the month of June, the city reported 257 cases of the disease and until now this year, 516 cases have been recorded. A total of 1,184 cases of dengue have been reported in the state until July 10. — ANI?Twitter

Covid set to become endemic, seasonal: DPH



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Supreme Court (PTI)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

SC to hear on Thursday plea of TV anchor against FIRs for doctored Rahul video

Supreme Court (PTI)

By 2023, India number 1 in population, overtaking China

Locals at a crowded wholesale market on Avenue Road on 'World Population Day', in Bengaluru, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->