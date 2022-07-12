  
FLOODS: CM releases funds for four districts, puts officials on alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
 Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday alerted district collectors to be vigilant as IMD predicts heavy rain in the next two days. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday alerted district collectors to be vigilant as IMD predicts heavy rain in the next two days.

The CM held a video conference meeting with officials on Tuesday and released Rs 2 crore each to four districts -- Eluru, Alluri Seetharama Raju, East Godavari, and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema – that are prone to floods and heavy rainfall. He also directed other collectors to feel free and send requests to the chief secretary and CMO officials, who will be available round-the-clock.

Jagan said Godavari is getting floods earlier than usual due to the heavy rains in Maharashtra. Hence, almost 10 lakh cusecs are being released into the sea through Dowleswaram Barrage, while there existed a second danger warning. He asked officials to be on alert as could be an increase in flood levels that would mean up to 16 lakh cusecs of outflow.

Stressing that there should be no loss of life, he told officials to be prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams and also asked district collectors to set up control rooms and relief camps for the people from inundated areas.

“Provide Rs 1000 as a relief to each victim of the floods and Rs 2000 as additional relief to these families,” he said.

He said officials should also ensure that all types of medications are available at PHCs, area hospitals, and district hospitals, along with generators to meet emergency services without any interruption.

He said priority should be accorded to power restoration works, plugging of breaches to canals in case of damage and for supply of drinking water to the affected areas.

Ministers Thaneti Vanitha and Kakani Govardhan Reddy, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath, agriculture special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, municipal and urban development special Srilakshmi and other officials participated in the meeting.

