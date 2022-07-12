Andhra Pradesh registers 75 per cent excess rainfall; Vizianagaram 167%

There is a low pressure area over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood, indicating a well-marked low pressure region with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height. — AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has received 75 percent excess rainfall between July 1 and July 12. During the period, Vizianagaram recorded the highest rainfall in excess of 167 percent.

IMD, Amaravati, director Stella S. pointed out that AP received 78.7 mm rainfall against the actual 45 mm during the period. Vizianagaram recorded 161.7 mm against the normal 60.5 mm, indicating 167 percent excess rainfall.

East Godavari received 201.9 mm rain against the normal 77.9 mm, registering excess of 159 percent, West Godavari 212 mm against 83.6, recording 154 percent excess, and Guntur received 127.5 mm as against 51.4 mm, indicating excess rainfall of 109 percent.

YSR district in Rayalaseema, which received the highest rainfall during June, still registered 19.9 mm against the normal fall of 29.2 mm, indicating a deficit of 32 percent. Likewise, Chittoor district recorded 29.1 mm against 37.7 mm. However, Anantapur and Kurnool districts indicated surplus rainfall of 25 percent and 49 percent.

Heavy rain forecast for coastal AP

Meanwhile, there is a low pressure area over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood, indicating a well-marked low pressure region with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, Raisen, Mandla, Raipur, and Jharsiguda, with a centre of well-marked low pressure area over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood and thence south-eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The IMD report stated that under the influence of this system, heavy rain is expected over north coastal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.