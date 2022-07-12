  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2022 Amarnath Yatra resum ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal route

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 12, 2022, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 12:32 pm IST
Pilgrims wait to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2022, in Jammu, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Pilgrims wait to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2022, in Jammu, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Baltal route in Ganderbal district on Tuesday after a four-day suspension following flash floods that claimed 15 lives and left several injured, officials said.

They said a fresh batch of the pilgrims left the Baltal base camp early morning for the cave shrine.

Flash floods near the shrine on July 8 left at least 15 people dead and over 30 missing, forcing the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage had resumed on Monday via the Pahalgam route.

...
Tags: amarnath yatra, amarnath pilgrimage
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Related Stories

Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated
84 Amarnath yatris from AP safe, two women missing

Latest From Nation

P Varavara Rao (DC)

SC extends Varavara Rao's interim protection, to hear his bail plea on July 19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Karnataka CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas in Dakshina Kannada

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala govt to reexamine its earlier cabinet decision on ESZs



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India becoming most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC seat

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council. (AFP)

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe: DGCA

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1. (PTI Photo)

Rains continue to lash Mumbai; citizens complain of flooded roads

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following Monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The IMD, Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days. (PTI Photo)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->