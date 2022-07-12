Agricultural crops: Rains inundate 3,101 acres in four districts of AP

Agriculture crops in over 3,101 acres have been inundated in four AP districts under the influence of incessant rainfall and floods. (Representational Image/ DC)

Vijayawada: Agriculture crops in over 3,101 acres have been inundated in four AP districts under the influence of incessant rainfall and floods.

Based on a preliminary report, paddy nurseries as also paddy and cotton crops were inundated in 247 villages in 49 mandals of East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Anakapalli districts. East Godavari district suffered the highest inundation of agricultural fields spread over 1,960 acres. This was followed by Eluru that suffered inundation of paddy nurseries, paddy and cotton in 815 acres.

The agriculture authorities felt the damage would be more if the rainfall continued for more days. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in many places in the state in the next three days.

However, with Godavari in spate, this is having a major impact on crops being raised along its course especially in the island villages where several crops faced inundation. If the rainfall stops and water level in the river recedes, it would help minimise the extent of damage to the crops, they said.

Paddy nurseries seem to have suffered the worst due to inundation.

Officials said the silt deposited in the farm fields by the floodwaters would benefit the crops.

There were no reports of any inundation and resultant damage to horticulture crops so far. Unless heavy rainfall occurs, there will be no impact especially on certain varieties of horticulture crops. However, vegetable crops suffered inundation in some parts and the farmers are hopeful of their recovery once the rainfall stops and flood water recedes in the next few days.

Meanwhile, teams of officials have been asked to visit the inundated fields to assess the extent of damage to the crops in the rain and flood-hit districts.

The AP state disaster management authority maintained that there were no reports of any major damage to government assets h and no loss of life either, due to the rains and floods so far.