Telangana Governor sets example; gets jab in tribal hamlet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 12, 2021, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 10:33 pm IST
The Governor appreciated the efforts of CM Chandrashekar Rao in effectively containing the pandemic in Telangana
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a tribal habitation on Monday.

Concerned over reports of low percentage of vaccination among tribal people, Dr Soundararajan got her second dose of vaccine along with a group of tribal women at KC Thanda, in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district to inspire and motivate tribal people to get vaccinated against the virus.

 

Seated along with tribal women, who came clad in rich traditional attire, the Governor took the second dose, evoking instantaneous applause from the tribal people and the medical and health staff present in the primary health centre (PHC).

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “I just want to set an example by taking the vaccine at the remote tribal habitation and motivate tribal people to overcome the vaccine-hesitancy and come forward to get vaccinated.”

She said the tribal people should be given vaccination on a priority basis. They should be protected from this deadly pandemic. The Governor stressed the need for 100 percent vaccination of all tribal people with special attention towards those primitive groups living in remote forest areas.

 

Dr Soundararajan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a ‘Himayalayan effort’ in ensuring that our country developed indigenous vaccines. “Indigenous vaccine development is the biggest achievement of our country. Even many developed countries do not have their own vaccine. We have helped many countries by supplying vaccines. We are witnessing the world’s largest vaccination in our country,” she added.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in effectively containing the pandemic in the state and in taking the vaccination drive forward in the state.

 

Tribal women, who spoke on the occasion, expressed happiness over the Governor getting vaccinated in their hamlet and said it was a huge honour for them. A tribal woman, Sunitha, said the visit of the Governor had inspired them a lot and gave them new hope and courage about the vaccination.

Education minister Sabitha Reddy said it was a huge honour for Ranga Reddy district and the tribal people across the state that the Governor took the vaccine at a tribal habitation, thus setting a personal example.

