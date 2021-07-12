Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2021 Smart city of Hydera ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Smart city of Hyderabad becomes flood city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jul 12, 2021, 7:44 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 7:44 am IST
Minister K. T. Rama Rao asked GHMC officials to ensure covers for all manholes and chain fencing of nalas
Most nalas have no fencing, which means invitation for a tragedy. (DC)
 Most nalas have no fencing, which means invitation for a tragedy. (DC)

Hyderabad: Though Mayor G. VIjayalakshmi has boasted about the ability of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in handling flood situation in the twin cities, several nalas and storm water drains overflowed in Sunday’s rains, including in Nacharam, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Balkampet and Serilingampally, apart from stretches along Musi River.

Most nalas have no fencing, which means invitation for a tragedy. A seven-year-old boy B. Anand Sai drowned in an open drain at Old Bowenpally on Saturday. He accidentally fell into the nala, as the damaged fencing around it had not been repaired since 2020. This is the second such incident in Hyderabad. Last September, a 12-year-old girl named Sumedha Kapuria died after falling into an open drain at Neredmet.

 

At the time, municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao asked GHMC officials to ensure covers for all manholes and chain fencing of nalas. He made an administrative sanction of Rs. 300 crore for the purpose. However, his instructions fell on deaf ears.

At many places, there are no covers on nalas. Several areas lack street lights, increasing the chances of accidents at night. When it rains heavily, it is very difficult to identify nalas from roads. Says Bhavaninagar resident Satish Reddy, “Thousands of commuters take the route connecting Mallapur and Nacharam, where a chain fence along the nala would help. It is very risky to take this route during night. Despite several complaints, this issue has remained unresolved,” the resident pointed out.

 

Moreover, due to lack of fencing, residents dump waste into the drain. “We can see piled up garbage in these open drains,” says Manohar, a techie who resides in Adikmet. “A fence along the drain would keep commuters safer,” he underlined.

Residents of Old City and IT Corridor say they have not seen a fence along the drains. “Leave alone cleaning drains near Chaderghat, municipal authorities have not even fenced it. This open drain is an invitation to a disaster,” said Iqbal Pasha.

As usual, GHMC officials remained mute when the matter was taken with them.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rains, hyderabad floods, mayor g. vijayalakshmi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Earlier, Rajinikanth had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rajinikanth says he will 'consult' Mandram functionaries on 'political' entry

The train will give the passengers an opportunity to view the picturesque sceneries of nature during day time. (Photo: Twitter/@GMSRailway)

Karnataka's first train with two Vistadome coaches arrives in Bengaluru

A pair of protective goggles of a deceased COVID-19 victim lies in a cremation ground in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India records 37,154 new cases of Covid in last 24 hours, 724 deaths reported

People getting themselves clicked after getting vaccinated. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai studio clicks free photographs of those vaccinated against Covid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

Afghan students in Vizag fear Taliban will harm their studies

Students, who have faced many strictures in the past, fear violence will be back. Representational Image (AP)

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)

India records 43,393 new cases of Covid, 911 fresh fatalities

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo: PTI)

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->