Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2021 Pharmacists eligible ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2021, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 7:15 am IST
The ministry has carried out amendments and regulations called Pharmacy Practice Amendment Regulations 2021
Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)
 Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)

Hyderabad: Pharmacists are now eligible to work in state and central government hospitals, following the amendments in the Pharmacy Act by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The ministry has carried out amendments and regulations called Pharmacy Practice Amendment Regulations 2021. The demand had been raised by pharmacists from 2015.

 

They had pleaded that central and state government hospitals must have a clinical pharmacists department so that the medication dosage, antibiotic use, adverse effects of medicines and dispensation could be monitored.

The department would assist the physicians in explaining to patients on the proper method of taking medicines. Often doctors ask patients to come back with the medicines to the hospital and explain the complete dosage regime which is a time consuming activity for them.

Dr Saikumar Katam, president of the Doctor of Pharmacy Association, says, "India accounts for a whopping 5.2 million injuries annually with medication errors and adverse drug reactions. The need is to detect and manage adverse drug reactions, assisting physicians in individualizing the drug dosage regimen. There is an immense variety of medications in the market and clinical pharmacists become an essential resource."

 

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals.

Dr BK Reddy, senior pharmacist, explained, "We are now going to work with the state governments and stress that these posts are created and recruitment carried out according to these amendments. Clearance by the Union health ministry is a huge step as state governments will now have to comply."

They are mandated in these hospitals as certification demands of them to address issues of adverse reactions and report this to the Union health ministry. There are 224 pharmacy colleges of which 58 are in Telangana and 59 are in Andhra Pradesh. Some 36,000 students passed out till date from these colleges.

 

...
Tags: pharmacy practice amendment regulations 2021
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Earlier, Rajinikanth had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rajinikanth says he will 'consult' Mandram functionaries on 'political' entry

The train will give the passengers an opportunity to view the picturesque sceneries of nature during day time. (Photo: Twitter/@GMSRailway)

Karnataka's first train with two Vistadome coaches arrives in Bengaluru

A pair of protective goggles of a deceased COVID-19 victim lies in a cremation ground in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India records 37,154 new cases of Covid in last 24 hours, 724 deaths reported

People getting themselves clicked after getting vaccinated. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai studio clicks free photographs of those vaccinated against Covid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

Kerala struggles with rising Covid cases; Zika Virus outbreak adds to its woes

According to experts, the steady rate of COVID infection in Kerala would help the state to fight off the virus and ensure medical facilities are not overwhelmed, but the more it prolongs the more stressful it would be for doctors and healthcare workers. (PTI)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19: Kerala observes weekend lockdown

Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram showed quiet, deserted roads. (Photo: ANI)

Afghan students in Vizag fear Taliban will harm their studies

Students, who have faced many strictures in the past, fear violence will be back. Representational Image (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->