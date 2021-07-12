Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2021 Night curfew to cont ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Night curfew to continue in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2021, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 3:57 pm IST
A release from the CMO said a special WhatsApp number would be allotted for people to complain about mask violations
The government has decided to enforce prohibitory orders, during curfew relaxation hours, under Section 144 CrPC stringently. (Representational image: PTI)
 The government has decided to enforce prohibitory orders, during curfew relaxation hours, under Section 144 CrPC stringently. (Representational image: PTI)

Amaravati: The 10 PM to 6 AM Covid curfew will continue for some more time in Andhra Pradesh.

Even in the two Godavari districts, East and West, where the infection positivity rate is still over five per cent, the curfew timings have been relaxed further, in uniformity with the remaining 11 districts.

 

Shops and establishments in all districts could be opened for business from 6 AM to 9 PM daily and the prohibitory orders will come into force from 10 PM.

The government has decided to enforce prohibitory orders, during curfew relaxation hours, under Section 144 CrPC stringently.

Wearing of face masks, particularly in business establishments and markets, will be vigorously enforced, the government said.

At a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure the coronavirus control measures were scrupulously implemented.

 

"Everyone in shops and business establishments, be it the staff or customers, should necessarily wear facial masks. Impose heavy fines on shopkeepers where this is violated. If required, order closure of such shops for 2-3 days," the Chief Minister said.

A release from the CMO said a special WhatsApp number would be allotted for people to complain about mask violations.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, night curfew in andhra pradesh, covid-19, covid curfew
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Only night curfew from June 20: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court had directed the Kerala government to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala court says victims of ISRO espionage case will be heard

In a live programme, Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson MC Josephine was seen making insensitive remarks to a victim of domestic violence. (Wikimedia Commons)

Kerala WC Chairperson Josephine slammed for insensitive comments towards abuse victim

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Emergency approval for Zydus Cadila to take few more days, say sources

Earlier, Rajinikanth had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rajinikanth disbands 'Mandram' designed for political entry, 'not game for politics'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Emergency approval for Zydus Cadila to take few more days, say sources

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Afghan students in Vizag fear Taliban will harm their studies

Students, who have faced many strictures in the past, fear violence will be back. Representational Image (AP)

India records 37,154 new cases of Covid in last 24 hours, 724 deaths reported

A pair of protective goggles of a deceased COVID-19 victim lies in a cremation ground in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Kerala struggles with rising Covid cases; Zika Virus outbreak adds to its woes

According to experts, the steady rate of COVID infection in Kerala would help the state to fight off the virus and ensure medical facilities are not overwhelmed, but the more it prolongs the more stressful it would be for doctors and healthcare workers. (PTI)

Hizb chief's two sons in J&K among 11 sacked sacked in 'national interest'

Syed Salahuddin. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->