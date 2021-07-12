Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2021 IT rules will create ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2021, 6:50 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 7:05 am IST
The new rules which came into effect on May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism
Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)
New Delhi: IT and communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the new information technology rules are empowering and protecting users.
The new IT rules will ensure a safer and more responsible social media ecosystem in India, the minister said.

“Reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021 along with my colleague Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar ji. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India,” Vaishnaw said in a post on Twitter’s Indian competitor Koo platform.

 

The new rules which came into effect on May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.

All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

The big social media companies are mandated to appoint a chief compliance officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a resident grievance officer. All of them should be a resident in India.

 

However, Facebook-owned Whatsapp has challenged the new IT rules for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to trace chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of the information, saying they violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional.

Whatsapp further alleged the requirement of intermediaries enabling the identification of the first originator of information in India upon government or court order puts end-to-end encryption and its benefits at risk.

Some of the media houses have also challenged the new IT rules and the matter is sub-judice

 

