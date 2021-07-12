Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2021 India records 37,154 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 37,154 new cases of Covid in last 24 hours, 724 deaths reported

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2021, 10:25 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 11:41 am IST
A decrease of 3,219 cases has been recorded in active caseload in a span of 24 hours
A pair of protective goggles of a deceased COVID-19 victim lies in a cremation ground in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities.

 

The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 14,32,343 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,23,17,813, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said.

 

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.32 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,14,713 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 724 new fatalities include 350 from Maharashtra and 97 from Kerala.

A total of 4,08,764 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25,878 from Maharashtra, 35,835 from Karnataka, 33,418 from Tamil Nadu, 25,015 from Delhi, 22,698 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,916 from West Bengal and 16,186 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

Tags: india covid 19, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


