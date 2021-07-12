Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2021 Cannot initiate graf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cannot initiate graft case against public servant for passing order against govt

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
The Kerala HC said that the sanctity of decision making process should not be confused with the ultimate conclusion reached by the authority
The ruling by the court came while quashing the corruption charges and related proceedings initiated against an Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax. (PTI Photo)
 The ruling by the court came while quashing the corruption charges and related proceedings initiated against an Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax. (PTI Photo)

Kochi: An order, passedby a public servant or a statutory authority which was incorrect or not in favour of the governmentcannot be reason enough to initiate a corruption case or criminal proceedings against them, the Kerala High Court said on Monday. The ruling by the court came while quashing the corruption charges and related proceedings initiated against an Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax on the ground that his orders directing refund of Rs 50,18,606 to a company as excess tax paid by it caused a loss to the government.

The criminal proceedings were initiated against the officer on a complaint by the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes alleging that the Asst Commissioner deliberately omitted to verify assessment files, audited statement of accounts, revised returns and other records including bank accounts of the private firm before passing the refund order.

 

It was also alleged that the Asst Commissioner, now retired, ignored the suppression of turnover made by the company, did not follow the statutory provisions and was in violation of the written directions given by the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

The high court said that merely because an order passed by the public servant was not in favour of the government and the other side obtained a pecuniary advantage, "cannot be the basis for prosecution of the public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act, unless there is allegation that the public servant was actuated by extraneous considerations or oblique motives in passing the order".

 

"In the instant case, the prosecution has not raised any allegation that the petitioner (Asst Commissioner) had accepted a bribe or that the assessment orders were passed by him on extraneous considerations," the court said.

Justice R Narayana Pisharadi, who passed the order on the officer's plea, said erroneous exercise of judicial power, without any allegation or proof of illegal gratification, would not amount to criminal misconduct or warrant initiation of criminal proceedings against a public servant.

The court said that the "sanctity of decision making process should not be confused with the ultimate conclusion reached by the authority".

 

"If the statutory authorities who exercise quasi judicial powers feel that they cannot honestly and fearlessly deal with matters that come before them, then it would not be conducive to the rule of law.They must be free to express their mind in the matter of appreciation of the evidence before them."

"Unless there are clear allegations of misconduct or extraneous influences or gratification of any kind, criminal proceedings cannot be initiated merely on the basis that a wrong order has been passed by the public servant or merely on the ground that the order is incorrect," the court said.

 

It further said that there was a provision for appeal or revision against an order under the law and it was there "on the presupposition that persons may go wrong in decision making, facts as well as law".

The court also said that in the present case, the petitioner-officer was the competent authority who had the power to assess the tax due from the company, the assessment orders passed by him were in legal proceedings and, therefore, he would be squarely covered under the definition of 'judge' in section 2 of theJudges (Protection) Act, 1985.

 

Therefore, he was entitled to get the protection provided under the Act in respect of such acts which were performed during the course of his quasi-judicial functions and the same cannot form the basis for instituting criminal proceedings against him, the court said.

...
Tags: graft case, kerala high court, graft case against public servant
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 3rd wave might have set in on July 4, says Hyderabad scientist

Spread over an area of 45 acres, more than 30,000 solar panels have been installed to produce 10 MW power at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. (PTI photo)

Hyderabad Airport installs another 5 MW solar power plant

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Telangana Governor sets example; gets jab in tribal hamlet

The government has decided to enforce prohibitory orders, during curfew relaxation hours, under Section 144 CrPC stringently. (Representational image: PTI)

Night curfew to continue in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Emergency approval for Zydus Cadila to take few more days, say sources

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

India records 37,154 new cases of Covid in last 24 hours, 724 deaths reported

A pair of protective goggles of a deceased COVID-19 victim lies in a cremation ground in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Hizb chief's two sons in J&K among 11 sacked sacked in 'national interest'

Syed Salahuddin. (Photo:PTI)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19: Kerala observes weekend lockdown

Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram showed quiet, deserted roads. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->