109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

834,221

11,617

Recovered

526,577

10,327

Deaths

22,322

178

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu134226859151898 Delhi110921876923334 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3509222689913 Karnataka3341813838545 Telangana3222419205339 Andhra Pradesh2723514393309 West Bengal2710917348880 Rajasthan2334417634499 Haryana2038114912297 Madhya Pradesh1720112679644 Assam15537984936 Bihar1503910991118 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2020 Maharashtra ATS arre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra ATS arrests two aides of Vikas Dubey from Thane

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2020, 9:27 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2020, 9:47 am IST
The accused duo is wanted in several crimes and was part of a sensational murder of a UP politician in 2001.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Mumbai: A day after Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter, the Maharashtra ATS arrested two of his henchmen who were holed up in Thane. A team of Juhu ATS, headed by Daya Nayak, arrested the duo from Kolshet area. The accused duo is wanted in several crimes and was part of a sensational murder of a UP politician in 2001.

The ATS began the operation after the Juhu unit received specific information on the accused duo, later identified as Guddan Trivedi alias Arvind (46) and his driver Sonu Tiwari alias Sushilkumar (30).

 

The duo had been hiding in the Kolshet area in Thane and Trivedi was also allegedly part of the cop massacre killing eight officials, including a deputy superintendent of police, in Kanpur.

“The accused persons had fled after the murder of the policemen at Bikru village on July 3. His preliminary questioning hinted towards his involvement in the murder of the politician Santosh Mishra in 2001 and many other crimes,” said an ATS officer.

The officials said that the detailed questioning will be conducted by the UP police and all cooperation will be extended to them by the ATS. The officials are in the process of seeking clarity on the activities of the accused after they fled Kanpur.

 

The two accused will be handed over to the UP Special Task Force (STF) and a team is on their way to take custody of the duo. The arrests came a day after Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday at Barra area in Kanpur hours after his arrest from outside a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

...
Tags: vikas dubey, vikas dubey encounter, kanpur encounter, maharashtra ats
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI Photo)

Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into woman panchayat officer suicide case

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting on disaster management in New Delhi. PTI photo

India at good position in coronavirus battle: Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy. (PTI Photo)

Buoyed by success, Tamil Nadu urges volunteers to donate plasma

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. (Photo- Twitter)

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. (Photo- Twitter)

India’s virus tally crosses 8 lakhs in just four days after crossing seven lakh mark

Firefighter spray disinfectant at at Golghar market during total lockdown in Gorakhpur. PTI photo

COVID-19 enters Bachchan household: Amitabh and son Abhishek test positive

File image of Abhishek and Amitabh.

COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark but Centre continues to harp on rising recovery rate

Wear a mask, be safe. (PTI)

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested in Bengaluru by NIA

File image of accused Swapna Suresh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham