106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2020 Jammu and Kashmir li ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir likely to go for another round of lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

DECCAN CHRONICLE | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 12, 2020, 8:26 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2020, 8:26 am IST
The official sources said that four more people died of the virus on Saturday - three in Kashmir Valley and one in Jammu region
Representational image, (PTI)
 Representational image, (PTI)

Srinagar: A virtual lockdown is likely to be re-imposed sagaciously across Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region as COVID-19 cases have surged rapidly in the Union Territory (UT) over the past couple of weeks.

The authorities in Kupwara and Rajouri have already restricted the movement of people by enforcing Section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit assemblies of four or more individuals and also imposing certain curbs on trade activities to stem the spread of co ronovirus after fresh cases surfaced in the frontier districts.

 

The official sources said that four more people died of the virus on Saturday - three in Kashmir Valley and one in Jammu region, raising the toll to 169 in the UT. Also with 268 more persons testing positive, J&K’s COVID-19 tally has reached 10, 156. However, about six thousand patients have already recovered, the sources said. Srinagar has recorded the maximum number of deaths at 42, followed by Baramulla district with 32 fatalities.

In view of the “grim” situation, many doctors and other medical experts have urged the government to re-impose lockdown across the Valley and parts of Jammu which too have reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. They have, at the same time, appealed to the general public to take all necessary precautions,  including wearing face masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance to fend off the danger. Their pleas have been endorsed by various religious, social and political organisations and civil society groups.

Some trade bodies on Thursday publicly pledged they will cooperate with the administrations if it decides to impose lockdown-like curbs again to check Coronavirus spread in the Valley. “The number of deaths due to COVID-19 and that of the positive cases are on increase. The situation appears to be alarming and we feel there is a need for re-imposing lockdown to save lives. If Government decides to do it, we will fully support the move,” said president of Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation, Muhammad Yasin Khan, who also heads Kashmir Economic Alliance, an amalgam of the Valley’s trade bodies.

Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang K. Pole, acknowledged the administration has received requests from various quarters including doctors and other sections of the society for re-imposing lockdown in the Valley. But he said that the final call will be taken by the government soon after into consideration its pros and cons.

He said in an interview, “Yes, demands are coming from various sections of the society including doctors, paramedics, some traders and other sections who want that the lockdown be re-imposed. The final call will be taken by the competent authority soon. So far the government has not taken any decision over the issue.” 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, coronavirus lockdown, jammu and kashmir coronavirus
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. (Photo- Twitter)

India’s virus tally crosses 8 lakhs in just four days after crossing seven lakh mark

Firefighter spray disinfectant at at Golghar market during total lockdown in Gorakhpur. PTI photo

COVID-19 enters Bachchan household: Amitabh and son Abhishek test positive

File image of Abhishek and Amitabh.

COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark but Centre continues to harp on rising recovery rate

Wear a mask, be safe. (PTI)

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested in Bengaluru by NIA

File image of accused Swapna Suresh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham