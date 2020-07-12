106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2020 India’s virus tall ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India’s virus tally crosses 8 lakhs in just four days after crossing seven lakh mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 12, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2020, 10:33 am IST
PM Modi directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance be provided to all affected states with high test positivity rate
Firefighter spray disinfectant at at Golghar market during total lockdown in Gorakhpur. PTI photo
  Firefighter spray disinfectant at at Golghar market during total lockdown in Gorakhpur. PTI photo

As the country reported a single-day increase of 28,637 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the nation’s total virus tally to 8,49, 553. Prime Minister

Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation.
At the meeting Mr Modi appreciated the efforts of the Centre, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and local authorities in containing the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and directed that a similar approach be adopted by other state governments in the entire NCR area.  

 

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Modi directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate. He also reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social distancing in public places.
The review meeting was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, health minister Harsh Vardhan and the Cabinet Secretary, among others.

According to Union health ministry data, with a record 28,637 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the eight-lakh mark in just four days after crossing the seven-lakh grim milestone.

Saturday was the eighth consecutive day that coronavirus cases in the country increased by more than 22,000. The death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 more deaths related to the virus  in last 24 hours

India’s total coronavirus caseload now stands at 8,49, 553 .

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. (Photo- Twitter)

COVID-19 enters Bachchan household: Amitabh and son Abhishek test positive

File image of Abhishek and Amitabh.

COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark but Centre continues to harp on rising recovery rate

Wear a mask, be safe. (PTI)

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested in Bengaluru by NIA

File image of accused Swapna Suresh.

Disengagement at Ladakh border is 'work in progress', says S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham