Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi lead Congress Lok Sabha walkout

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 12, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Other Oppn parties like TMC, SP, RJD, NCP, CPI (M) too protested in front of Gandhi statue against the BJP government.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs during their ‘Save Democracy’ protest over Karnataka and Goa issues, in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament complex, New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)
 Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs during their ‘Save Democracy’ protest over Karnataka and Goa issues, in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament complex, New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of “assaulting” democracy by indulging in de-stabilising the Congress-JD (S) government in Karnataka and poaching its MLAs in Goa, the Congress staged a walkout in both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

In Lok Sabha, leader of Congress party Mr Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought an opportunity from Speaker Om Birla to speak on the political situation of Karnataka and Goa during the Zero Hour. However, Mr Birla did not allow Mr Chowdhury and went ahead with other business of the day. The Congress MPs, led by UPA Chairperson Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rahul Gandhi, then staged a walkout.

 

In Rajya Sabha, as soon as the Upper House assembled, Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma said the BJP was “assaulting” democracy by indulging in destabilising the Karnataka government.

“Our leaders are arrested. The issue is that they are trying to topple the government in Karnataka. In Goa, they are in power and what is the need to do this,” Sharma said, as Congress MPs walked out.

The Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, later protested near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. They also carried placards with messages like “Save Democracy”.

The other opposition parties like TMC, SP, RJD, NCP, CPI (M) too protested in front of Gandhi statue against the BJP government.

Tags: congress-jd (s) government, houses of parliament, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


