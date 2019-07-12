Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over farmers, Rajnath Singh counters

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised the issue of farmers distress in Lok Sabha and mentioned suicide by farmers in Kerala.

He urged the Central government to direct the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider the moratorium declared by the Kerala government and ensure that the banks do not threaten the farmers with recovery notices.

Taking up the farmer’s issue, Mr Gandhi said, “Farmers are suffering throughout the country. I would like to draw the attention of the government to the terrible plight of farmers in Kerala. It hurts me to inform this House that just yesterday Enkittan, a farmer in Wayanad, committed suicide due to his crushing debt. In Wayanad alone, bank notices for non-payment have been given to almost 8,000 farmers. They are facing the threat of immediate eviction under certain Acts.

Their properties are attached against their loans. This is resulting in farmer suicides.”

“In the last five years, the BJP Government gave Rs 4.3 lakh crore in tax concession and waived Rs 5.5 lakh crore for rich businessmen. Why is this shameful double standard? Why does the government treat our thinks our farmers are inferior than the rich?”

Responding to him, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that his government has done a lot for the farmers and the suicides have been least during the last five years.

He also blamed the previous Congress government for not handling the issue of the agrarian crisis well.

“Prime Minister has given Rs 6,000 to the farmers which has increased their income by 20-25 per cent,” Mr Singh said.