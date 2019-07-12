Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 Kidnapped 3 days ago ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 7:58 pm IST
Rao's wife had earlier alleged that unidentified people carrying weapons dragged her husband out of their house.
N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)
 N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: A TRS leader abducted by suspected Maoists from his house three days ago was found dead in a village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said Friday.

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight Monday.

 

"His body was found in Errampadu, a small hamlet in Chhattisgarh. There was an injury on his head. We have to ascertain how he died. Only after an inquest can we exactly say how he died and whether it is a bullet injury or head injury," Rajesh Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhadrachalam, told PTI.

He said a team was on its way to the neighbouring state to complete the formalities and bring the body back.

Rao's wife, Durga, had earlier told news channels that around 10-15 unidentified people, some of them carrying weapons and sticks, had dragged her husband out of their house even as she and her son pleaded with them.

She said they beat up all of them. "When we tried to stop them, they also pointed a gun at me. We were not allowed to step out of our house," she had alleged.

...
Tags: trs, maoists
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of Goa Forward Party and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately. (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers to induct new faces into cabinet

The dissidents came back to Bengaluru yesterday to meet the Speaker, as per Supreme Court directions but flew back to Mumbai at night ignoring the whip issued by the Congress-JDS coalition leader. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BJP go hotel-hopping in Bengaluru as Karnataka crisis continues

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads since the former top cop assumed the office, with the Congressman even staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas against her decisions. (Photo: PTI/File)

It is high time Kiran Bedi goes out of Puducherry: CM V Narayanasamy

Rahul was granted bail by the court (Photo; ANI)

BJP uses money and threats to bring down state government: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unnao: 3 madarsa students thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', accused arrested

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)

SC refuses to intervene Madras HC order against Kiran Bedi

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Bedi to approach a division bench of the high court against the order of the Madras High Court. (Photo: File)

Posters of Amartya Sen's 'Jai Shri Ram' comment surface in Kolkata

Sen's comments were displayed in Bengali on the hoardings with a deep blue background and his photo on the left. (Photo: ANI)

Dozens of homes evacuated amidst flood like situation in Mizoram's Tibung

Due to incessant rainfall, schools in the vicinity have been shut for next days. Commuters have been asked to stay cautious while travelling to their workplace as some of the roads were damaged due to heavy downpour. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham