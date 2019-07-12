Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 Karnataka Speaker to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Speaker to meet 3 rebel Congress MLAs today at 4 pm

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Kumar dismissed the charge that he was delaying decision on resignations to help govt which has allegedly lost its majority.
Ten dissident MLAs had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations in person. (Photo: ANI)
 Ten dissident MLAs had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations in person. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: In a fresh turn of events in Karnataka, Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has agreed to meet on Friday three of the five rebel Congress MLAs, who have tendered their resignations in the "prescribed" format.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 pm.

 

Ten dissident MLAs had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations in person.

Following the meeting with the MLAs, the Speaker had said that he will consider "to his satisfaction" whether the resignations were genuine and voluntary before taking a decision.

Read | Can't work at lightning speed, need to examine resignations: K'taka Speaker

Talking to the media Kumar dismissed the charge that he was delaying a decision on these resignations to help the government which has allegedly lost its majority.

"I need to examine these resignations (of rebel MLAs) all night and ascertain if they are genuine. The Supreme Court has asked me to take a decision. I have video-graphed everything and I will send it to the Supreme Court," said Kumar.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier this month slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, ramesh kumar, bjp, congress, jd(s), supreme court
Location: India, Karnataka


