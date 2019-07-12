Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 Jyotiraditya Scindia ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jyotiraditya Scindia for energetic Congress chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jul 12, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Scindia said Mr Gandhi’s successor should be dynamic enough to galvanise the party and carry along with him Congress workers and leaders.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday.
 Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday.

Bhopal: Days after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as AICC president, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday batted for an “energetic chief” to lead the party in this “hour of crisis”.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Scindia said Mr Gandhi’s successor should be dynamic enough to galvanise the party and carry along with him Congress workers and leaders.

 

The party workers should follow the path shown by Mr Gandhi, he added.

Mr Scindia who landed here in the morning on a two-day-visit to Madhya Pradesh described Mr Gandhi’s resignation from the post of Congress president as “most unfortunate” and the decision  had landed the party in “grave crisis”. Replying to a question as to if he was in the race to lead the party, Mr Scindia said, “All through my 17-year-long political career, I have never been after ‘kursi or satta’ (position or power). I have tried my best to accomplish the assignment given to me. I have fought for development, not for power”.

“Congress is currently passing through a grave crisis. It is the responsibility of workers and leaders of Congress to see through the period of crisis and ensure that the party is strengthened”, he added.

Incidentally, a couple of days ago, a poster appeared here demanding to appoint Mr Scindia as the next Congress president. “This is an appeal to honourable Rahul Gandhi that pride of our nation and veteran leader Jyotiraditya Scindia should be made party president”, the poster  said.

...
Tags: aicc chief rahul gandhi, jyotiraditya scindia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He introduced himself to locals as a Customs official working at the Visakhap-atnam harbour. He claimed that customs officials had seized a huge quantity of gold coins and would provide this to them at a 50 per cent discount if anyone paid money in advance.

Hyderabad: Man offers gold at 50 per cent, many still fall for it

Begari Narsimlu seen in one of the last videos before he drowned in a lake in Dulapally.

Hyderabad: 24-year-old drowns while filming TikTok video

Vaishnavi was lured by the abductor with chocolates. Inspector Ch. Srinivas said, “We had a breakthrough when we noticed the accused having tea at a tea stall in the CCTV footage. The stall owner identified him as Pakirappa, a regular. Pakirappa used to work as a labourer and we found he was from Raipur, Vikrabad.

Hyderabad: Kidnapped girl Traced in 10 hours

According to the police, Krishna, a first-year intermediate student, and two friends of his had gone to attend a function. His friend Gogula Adhitya, 17, was riding the bike with Sai Krishna sitting in the middle and B. Prashanth sitting behind. The trio was travelling from a mall in Banjara Hills to Khairatabad along with other friends.

Hyderabad: Three minors die in bike accidents



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

In a separate statement, Amazon India said new customers aged between 18-24 year old, who sign up for its Prime membership will get a cashback of Rs 500 on their annual membership of Rs 999. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Minister Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

Bhutan has been exporting a significant quantity of stone aggregates through the land route for different construction projects in Bangladesh. (Photo: Representative image)
 

Axis Bank launches co-branded credit card with Flipkart, eyes 1 million new sales

The new Axis Bank credit card comes with a slew of benefits, including a 1.5 per cent cashback on every purchase, and up to 5 per cent cashback for merchant shopping, including on Flipkart and on its sister concerns like Myntra.
 

Power minister asks central govt depts to run ACs at 24 deg Celsius to save energy

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) guidelines, ideal temperature for ACs is 24-25 degrees. (Photo: Representational)
 

Lok Sabha staffers working till late hours to get food, transport facilities

Chowdhury requested Speaker Om Birla to arrange for food and transport facilities for the staff when the House will sit till late. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: TMC MP plays football in Parliament, appeals PM to promote the game

Banerjee represents Howrah constituency in Lok Sabha and has won Arjuna Award in 1979. (Photo: ani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, US focus on e-com, tariff

Donald Trump

High Court seeks Telangana government reply on Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil

Hyderabad city police Commissioner asks cops to be more alert

Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Easygoing Speaker may trigger conflict with Supreme Court

K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Govt to spend Rs 14,000 cr to identify 'black spots' on highways to curb accidents

Gadkari said following the experiment in Tamil Nadu, his ministry has prepared a Detailed Project Report worth Rs. 14,000 crores identifying the black spots on the National Highways and assessed the underpasses and bridges required. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham