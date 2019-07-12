Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 J&K Guv condemns ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K Guv condemns death of 18-yr-old cricketer; announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

ANI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Jahangir died on Thursday during the cricket match between Baramulla and Budgam district teams in Anantnag.
Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of 18-year-old cricketer, Jahangir Ahmad War and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family on Friday. (Photo: File)
 Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of 18-year-old cricketer, Jahangir Ahmad War and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family on Friday. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of 18-year-old cricketer, Jahangir Ahmad War and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family on Friday.

Jahangir died on Thursday during the cricket match between Baramulla and Budgam district teams in Anantnag.

 

The match was the part of the cricket tournament organised by the J&K government's Youth Services and Sports Department.

Jahangir was hit by a bouncer while he was batting. He fell down as the ball hit him between the neck and the head. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, cricketer, death, compensation, jahangir ahmad war, satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Accompanied by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the breakaway group met BJP president Amit Shah and its working president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Three ex-Congress MLAs, one from BJP likely to join Goa cabinet

Kumar dismissed the charge that he was delaying a decision on these resignations to help the government which has allegedly lost its majority. (Photo: ANi)

K'nataka rebel MLAs return to Mumbai after meeting assembly speaker in Bengaluru

(Photo: File)

K'taka crisis LIVE: MLAs seek action against Speaker if decision not taken soon

The match was the part of the cricket tournament organised by the J&K government's Youth Services and Sports Department. (Photo: File)

J&K Governor expresses grief over 18-year-old cricketer's death; announces ex-gratia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

In a separate statement, Amazon India said new customers aged between 18-24 year old, who sign up for its Prime membership will get a cashback of Rs 500 on their annual membership of Rs 999. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Pooja Batra secretly get married to 'Dabangg 3' actor Nawab Shah? see pics

Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It is a record,' says Prahlad Joshi as Lok Sabha debates from afternoon to midnight

The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry. (Photo: ANI)
 

Budget 2019: 6 key takeaways that can impact your personal finance

Growth stimulation, promoting affordable housing and incentivizing digital economy have been the key focus areas of the first full budget presented by Modi 2.0 government.
 

Apple kills off new product category that would change the way we live

“If Apple released a pair of augmented reality glasses, they would likely work with the iPhone.(Photo: iDrop News)
 

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Aus vs Eng semi-final match in Birmingham; here's proof

Aditya Roy Kapur.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka Speaker to meet 3 rebel Congress MLAs today at 4 pm

Ten dissident MLAs had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations in person. (Photo: ANI)

Train with 25 lakh litres of water to reach parched Chennai today

Technicians in the railway station at Jolarpettai, located over 135 miles (217 km) from Chennai, worked from early on Thursday to fill fifty wagons with 50,000 litres of water each, sourced from a south Indian river. (Photo: ANI)

To repay Rs 200 debt, Kenyan lawmaker returns to India after 22 years

The grocer, Kashinath Gawli, was filled with emotion after he met Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the lawmaker from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

After daughter accuses BJP MLA of threat over marriage, temple priest's U-turn

On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra (23) in a video message said that she faced a threat to her life from a her father Rajesh Misra, brother and their associate after she married outside her caste. (Photo: Screengrab)

24-yr-old man drowns in lake during TikTok video shoot in Hyderabad

The video shot before the incident went viral on Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham