J&K Guv condemns death of 18-yr-old cricketer; announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of 18-year-old cricketer, Jahangir Ahmad War and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family on Friday. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of 18-year-old cricketer, Jahangir Ahmad War and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family on Friday.

Jahangir died on Thursday during the cricket match between Baramulla and Budgam district teams in Anantnag.

The match was the part of the cricket tournament organised by the J&K government's Youth Services and Sports Department.

Jahangir was hit by a bouncer while he was batting. He fell down as the ball hit him between the neck and the head. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.