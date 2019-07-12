Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 India, United States ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, United States focus on e-com, tariff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jul 12, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 1:38 am IST
The two sides on Thursday met for informal talks while the formal discussions will take place on Friday.
Donald Trump
 Donald Trump

New Delhi: Two days after President Donald Trump hit out at India saying its tariff is no longer acceptable to the United States, a high-level trade delegation of India and US began talks in New Delhi. The two sides on Thursday met for informal talks while the formal discussions will take place on Friday.

India has said that its approach is to engage constructively and positively with the US and the two sides are looking at resolving several issues including that of tariff related.

 

“I understand that informal meetings are taking place today. Formal talks will take place tomorrow. In Osaka, when the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and President (Donald) Trump met, as you know, they had a very good meeting and naturally trade was also discussed. It was decided in that meeting that officials from both sides will meet to resolve all outstanding issues related to trade. Now there are quite a few issues on the table which you are aware. Our approach is to engage with them very constructively, in a very positive manner,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“I think it is important to keep in mind when we engage on this issue that the trajectory of the relationship remains positive. We have to keep in mind the bigger picture and within that big picture try to address all the issues which are on the table,” he added.

India has put up a composite delegation comprising of officials of several ministry to sit for the talks and it being led by additional secretary level officer from the ministry of commerce. The US team is headed by US trade representative office in-charge of South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson.

For the India-US trade talks, sources said, data location, trade tariff and e-commerce are the main topics for discussions while the issue of 5G is off the table for now.

...
Tags: us president donald trump


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He introduced himself to locals as a Customs official working at the Visakhap-atnam harbour. He claimed that customs officials had seized a huge quantity of gold coins and would provide this to them at a 50 per cent discount if anyone paid money in advance.

Hyderabad: Man offers gold at 50 per cent, many still fall for it

Begari Narsimlu seen in one of the last videos before he drowned in a lake in Dulapally.

Hyderabad: 24-year-old drowns while filming TikTok video

Vaishnavi was lured by the abductor with chocolates. Inspector Ch. Srinivas said, “We had a breakthrough when we noticed the accused having tea at a tea stall in the CCTV footage. The stall owner identified him as Pakirappa, a regular. Pakirappa used to work as a labourer and we found he was from Raipur, Vikrabad.

Hyderabad: Kidnapped girl Traced in 10 hours

According to the police, Krishna, a first-year intermediate student, and two friends of his had gone to attend a function. His friend Gogula Adhitya, 17, was riding the bike with Sai Krishna sitting in the middle and B. Prashanth sitting behind. The trio was travelling from a mall in Banjara Hills to Khairatabad along with other friends.

Hyderabad: Three minors die in bike accidents



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

In a separate statement, Amazon India said new customers aged between 18-24 year old, who sign up for its Prime membership will get a cashback of Rs 500 on their annual membership of Rs 999. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Minister Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

Bhutan has been exporting a significant quantity of stone aggregates through the land route for different construction projects in Bangladesh. (Photo: Representative image)
 

Axis Bank launches co-branded credit card with Flipkart, eyes 1 million new sales

The new Axis Bank credit card comes with a slew of benefits, including a 1.5 per cent cashback on every purchase, and up to 5 per cent cashback for merchant shopping, including on Flipkart and on its sister concerns like Myntra.
 

Power minister asks central govt depts to run ACs at 24 deg Celsius to save energy

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) guidelines, ideal temperature for ACs is 24-25 degrees. (Photo: Representational)
 

Lok Sabha staffers working till late hours to get food, transport facilities

Chowdhury requested Speaker Om Birla to arrange for food and transport facilities for the staff when the House will sit till late. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: TMC MP plays football in Parliament, appeals PM to promote the game

Banerjee represents Howrah constituency in Lok Sabha and has won Arjuna Award in 1979. (Photo: ani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhopal: Man gets life for minor’s rape-murder

The convict was also sentenced to life for the offence of unnatural sex with the victim.

Hyderabad: Farmer’s complaint exposed Lavanya

Anti Corruption Bureau

Hyderabad: Most plaints to ACB are against tahsildars, revenue officers

Cash and gold seized from the house of tahsildar M. Lavanya.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s take on Railways amuses LS

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

High Court seeks Telangana government reply on Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham