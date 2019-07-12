If Ayodhya talks failed, Supreme Court hearing from July 25

New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought a report on the “progress” and the “stage” of the ongoing mediation to find an amicable solution to the dispute over the title of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, indicating that it will commence day-to-day hearing of the matter if mediation is called off.

Asking the former Supreme Court judge, Justice Fakir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, to submit a report on the progress of mediation by July 18, the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that after pursuing the report, if they decide that mediation should conclude, then they will hold day to day hearing of the matter.

The court tentatively fixed July 25 for the commencement of hearing on a batch of cross petitions challenging the September 30, 2010, Allahabad high court judgment that divided the disputed site in three equal parts — one-third to the Sunni Waqf Board, one-third to the Nirmohi Akhara and one-third for “Ram Lalla”.

“We deem it proper to request Justice F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla to inform this court the progress of mediation till date and the stage at which the said process is presently at,” the court said in its order, noting that the mediation suggested by it was to be carried out during the period that was required to ready case material — documents, exhibits and their translations.

“If this court comes to a conclusion that, having regard to the report of Justice F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla, the mediation proceedings should be ordered to be concluded, the court will do so and order for commencement of the hearing of the appeals before it, tentatively, on and from 25th July, 2019, which hearings, if required, will be conducted on day-to-day basis.”